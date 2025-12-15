Top Stocks for Today - 15th December 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movements today.

Wipro: The business announced that it has expanded its collaboration with Google Cloud with the adoption of Gemini Enterprise across its global operations. This will boost productivity and embed AI-led workflows in major corporate functions.

Godawari Power & Ispat: The company has approved an investment of Rs 1,625 Crore for ramping up its battery energy storage manufacturing project. The company also said that its subsidiary Godawari New Energy will develop the BESS facility in two phases.

KEC International: The business announced securing two new orders worth Rs 1,150 Crore. This is the largest-ever order secured by the company’s T&D business in India. This also includes a 765 kV transmission line and 765/400 kB substation.

Aurobindo Pharma: The business said that it has received Form 483 from USFDA with 3 procedural observations. The FDA has completed the inspection of the company’s Unit – V. The company said that it will respond to these observations within a stipulated time.

NLC India: The business said that its subsidiary NLC India Renewables has entered into a joint venture agreement with PTC India Limited for development of up to 2,000 MW of green energy projects in multiple phases, beginning with around 500 MW. This development came after the company inked MoU in September 2025.

