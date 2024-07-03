iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd Share Price

201.3
(-3.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:59:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open207.47
  • Day's High208.57
  • 52 Wk High253.4
  • Prev. Close208.5
  • Day's Low198.78
  • 52 Wk Low 131.6
  • Turnover (lac)2,360.83
  • P/E16.08
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value71.01
  • EPS12.97
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13,466.47
  • Div. Yield0.47
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

207.47

Prev. Close

208.5

Turnover(Lac.)

2,360.83

Day's High

208.57

Day's Low

198.78

52 Week's High

253.4

52 Week's Low

131.6

Book Value

71.01

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13,466.47

P/E

16.08

EPS

12.97

Divi. Yield

0.47

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd Corporate Action

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 17 Aug, 2024

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

19 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Godawari Power inks pact with GAIL for gas supply

Godawari Power inks pact with GAIL for gas supply

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Dec 2024|01:55 PM

With today's jump, the stock extended its winning streak to nine consecutive sessions, gaining more than 29% in the process.

Read More
Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd's Q2 Profit Plummets 38% as Revenue Declines

Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd's Q2 Profit Plummets 38% as Revenue Declines

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Oct 2024|06:14 PM

Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd shares has witnessed a total of 42% in the last one year, and 12% since the beginning of the year.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.49%

Non-Promoter- 8.96%

Institutions: 8.96%

Non-Institutions: 27.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

65.72

68.22

65.97

34.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,253.79

3,694.03

3,025.53

1,771.88

Net Worth

4,319.51

3,762.25

3,091.5

1,805.99

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3,640.86

2,774.01

2,130.34

1,548.07

yoy growth (%)

31.24

30.21

37.61

0.46

Raw materials

-1,723.36

-1,618.17

-1,300.23

-1,076.95

As % of sales

47.33

58.33

61.03

69.56

Employee costs

-123.94

-108.31

-80.07

-66.76

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

842.73

197.64

166.17

-78

Depreciation

-96.48

-91.59

-89.49

-78.18

Tax paid

-279.96

-76.24

21.28

0.57

Working capital

113.68

112.03

4.1

204.22

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

31.24

30.21

37.61

0.46

Op profit growth

137.26

1.79

164.97

9.2

EBIT growth

171.19

0.08

255.63

11.42

Net profit growth

415.46

-33.27

-334.95

60.57

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5,455.35

5,753.04

5,399.18

3,957.64

3,288.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,455.35

5,753.04

5,399.18

3,957.64

3,288.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

128.85

108.53

193.28

33.42

4.65

View Annually Results

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Exe. Director

Raj Kamal Bindal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Samir Agarwal

Chairman & Managing Director

BAJRANG LAL AGRAWAL

Executive Director

Dinesh Kumar Agrawal

Executive Director

ABHISHEK AGRAWAL

Non Executive Director

Vinod Pillai

Executive Director

SIDDHARTH AGRAWAL

Executive Director

DINESH KUMAR GANDHI

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sunil Duggal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Roma Balwani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Neha Huddar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hukum Chand Daga

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd

Summary

Godawari Power & Ispat Limited was formerly incorporated with the name of Ispat Godawari Limited on September 21, 1999. The name of the Company was changed from Ispat Godawari Limited to Godawari Power & Ispat Limited effective from June 20, 2005. Company is stewarded by Mr. B.L. Agrawal, a first-generation entrepreneur, who possesses more than four decades of experience in the steel industry. Godawari Power & Ispat Limited, is an integrated steel company of Raipur-based Hira Group of Industries with a presence across the steel value chain extending from iron ore (two mines) to iron ore pellets and value-added steel products. The Company is presently engaged in the business of Mining of Captive Iron Ore and Manufacturing of Iron Ore Pellets, Sponge Iron, Steel Billets, H.B. Wires, Ferro Alloys and generation of Power. The Company is having their production facilities located at Siltara in Raipur.The company is having dominant presence in the long product segment of the Steel industry, mainly into mild steel wire. The company manufactures sponge iron, billets, Ferro alloys, captive power, wires rods (through subsidiary company), steel wires, Oxygen gas, fly ash brick and pallets. The company was awarded rights for Iron Ore and Coal Mining for captive consumption. The company operates in two business segments, namely Steel and Electricity. Their Steel segment is engaged in manufacturing steel intermediate products, such as sponge iron and ferro alloys, and finished long steel
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd share price today?

The Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹201.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd is ₹13466.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd is 16.08 and 3.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd is ₹131.6 and ₹253.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd?

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 74.98%, 3 Years at 55.65%, 1 Year at 33.92%, 6 Month at -5.78%, 3 Month at -0.40% and 1 Month at 5.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.49 %
Institutions - 8.96 %
Public - 27.54 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.