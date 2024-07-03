Summary

Godawari Power & Ispat Limited was formerly incorporated with the name of Ispat Godawari Limited on September 21, 1999. The name of the Company was changed from Ispat Godawari Limited to Godawari Power & Ispat Limited effective from June 20, 2005. Company is stewarded by Mr. B.L. Agrawal, a first-generation entrepreneur, who possesses more than four decades of experience in the steel industry. Godawari Power & Ispat Limited, is an integrated steel company of Raipur-based Hira Group of Industries with a presence across the steel value chain extending from iron ore (two mines) to iron ore pellets and value-added steel products. The Company is presently engaged in the business of Mining of Captive Iron Ore and Manufacturing of Iron Ore Pellets, Sponge Iron, Steel Billets, H.B. Wires, Ferro Alloys and generation of Power. The Company is having their production facilities located at Siltara in Raipur.The company is having dominant presence in the long product segment of the Steel industry, mainly into mild steel wire. The company manufactures sponge iron, billets, Ferro alloys, captive power, wires rods (through subsidiary company), steel wires, Oxygen gas, fly ash brick and pallets. The company was awarded rights for Iron Ore and Coal Mining for captive consumption. The company operates in two business segments, namely Steel and Electricity. Their Steel segment is engaged in manufacturing steel intermediate products, such as sponge iron and ferro alloys, and finished long steel

