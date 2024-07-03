Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹207.47
Prev. Close₹208.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,360.83
Day's High₹208.57
Day's Low₹198.78
52 Week's High₹253.4
52 Week's Low₹131.6
Book Value₹71.01
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13,466.47
P/E16.08
EPS12.97
Divi. Yield0.47
With today's jump, the stock extended its winning streak to nine consecutive sessions, gaining more than 29% in the process.Read More
Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd shares has witnessed a total of 42% in the last one year, and 12% since the beginning of the year.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
65.72
68.22
65.97
34.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,253.79
3,694.03
3,025.53
1,771.88
Net Worth
4,319.51
3,762.25
3,091.5
1,805.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3,640.86
2,774.01
2,130.34
1,548.07
yoy growth (%)
31.24
30.21
37.61
0.46
Raw materials
-1,723.36
-1,618.17
-1,300.23
-1,076.95
As % of sales
47.33
58.33
61.03
69.56
Employee costs
-123.94
-108.31
-80.07
-66.76
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
842.73
197.64
166.17
-78
Depreciation
-96.48
-91.59
-89.49
-78.18
Tax paid
-279.96
-76.24
21.28
0.57
Working capital
113.68
112.03
4.1
204.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
31.24
30.21
37.61
0.46
Op profit growth
137.26
1.79
164.97
9.2
EBIT growth
171.19
0.08
255.63
11.42
Net profit growth
415.46
-33.27
-334.95
60.57
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5,455.35
5,753.04
5,399.18
3,957.64
3,288.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,455.35
5,753.04
5,399.18
3,957.64
3,288.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
128.85
108.53
193.28
33.42
4.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Raj Kamal Bindal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Samir Agarwal
Chairman & Managing Director
BAJRANG LAL AGRAWAL
Executive Director
Dinesh Kumar Agrawal
Executive Director
ABHISHEK AGRAWAL
Non Executive Director
Vinod Pillai
Executive Director
SIDDHARTH AGRAWAL
Executive Director
DINESH KUMAR GANDHI
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sunil Duggal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Roma Balwani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Neha Huddar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hukum Chand Daga
Reports by Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd
Summary
Godawari Power & Ispat Limited was formerly incorporated with the name of Ispat Godawari Limited on September 21, 1999. The name of the Company was changed from Ispat Godawari Limited to Godawari Power & Ispat Limited effective from June 20, 2005. Company is stewarded by Mr. B.L. Agrawal, a first-generation entrepreneur, who possesses more than four decades of experience in the steel industry. Godawari Power & Ispat Limited, is an integrated steel company of Raipur-based Hira Group of Industries with a presence across the steel value chain extending from iron ore (two mines) to iron ore pellets and value-added steel products. The Company is presently engaged in the business of Mining of Captive Iron Ore and Manufacturing of Iron Ore Pellets, Sponge Iron, Steel Billets, H.B. Wires, Ferro Alloys and generation of Power. The Company is having their production facilities located at Siltara in Raipur.The company is having dominant presence in the long product segment of the Steel industry, mainly into mild steel wire. The company manufactures sponge iron, billets, Ferro alloys, captive power, wires rods (through subsidiary company), steel wires, Oxygen gas, fly ash brick and pallets. The company was awarded rights for Iron Ore and Coal Mining for captive consumption. The company operates in two business segments, namely Steel and Electricity. Their Steel segment is engaged in manufacturing steel intermediate products, such as sponge iron and ferro alloys, and finished long steel
The Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹201.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd is ₹13466.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd is 16.08 and 3.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd is ₹131.6 and ₹253.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 74.98%, 3 Years at 55.65%, 1 Year at 33.92%, 6 Month at -5.78%, 3 Month at -0.40% and 1 Month at 5.33%.
