Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd Shareholding Pattern

193.75
(-1.88%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

63.49%

63.26%

63.26%

63.26%

63.26%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

8.96%

9.45%

7.62%

7.49%

6.18%

Non-Institutions

27.54%

27.27%

29.11%

29.23%

30.55%

Total Non-Promoter

36.5%

36.73%

36.73%

36.73%

36.73%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.49%

Non-Promoter- 8.96%

Institutions: 8.96%

Non-Institutions: 27.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Godawari Power: Related NEWS

Godawari Power inks pact with GAIL for gas supply

Godawari Power inks pact with GAIL for gas supply

12 Dec 2024|01:55 PM

With today's jump, the stock extended its winning streak to nine consecutive sessions, gaining more than 29% in the process.

Read More
Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd's Q2 Profit Plummets 38% as Revenue Declines

Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd's Q2 Profit Plummets 38% as Revenue Declines

27 Oct 2024|06:14 PM

Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd shares has witnessed a total of 42% in the last one year, and 12% since the beginning of the year.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd

