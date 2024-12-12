Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
63.49%
63.26%
63.26%
63.26%
63.26%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
8.96%
9.45%
7.62%
7.49%
6.18%
Non-Institutions
27.54%
27.27%
29.11%
29.23%
30.55%
Total Non-Promoter
36.5%
36.73%
36.73%
36.73%
36.73%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
With today's jump, the stock extended its winning streak to nine consecutive sessions, gaining more than 29% in the process.Read More
Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd shares has witnessed a total of 42% in the last one year, and 12% since the beginning of the year.Read More
