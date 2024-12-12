iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd Key Ratios

186.67
(0.35%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.82

30.11

40.06

-9.01

Op profit growth

96.85

4.58

105.29

33.91

EBIT growth

122.45

3.11

156.2

77.32

Net profit growth

282.78

-19.67

-378.67

-15.97

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

30.17

18.98

23.61

16.11

EBIT margin

26.87

14.96

18.87

10.32

Net profit margin

15.67

5.07

8.21

-4.12

RoCE

32.65

14.21

14.14

5.79

RoNW

9.35

3.62

6.4

-2.49

RoA

4.76

1.2

1.53

-0.57

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

191.88

51.96

62.94

0

Dividend per share

18.5

0

0

0

Cash EPS

146.56

8.75

21.52

-55.22

Book value per share

596.75

403.92

262.03

197.78

Valuation ratios

P/E

0.18

0.09

0.34

0

P/CEPS

0.24

0.59

1

-0.1

P/B

0.06

0.01

0.08

0.02

EV/EBIDTA

2.73

3.23

5.9

8.41

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

2.76

0

0

0

Tax payout

-33.6

-34.04

2.97

0.98

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

20.25

18.45

19.45

21.42

Inventory days

47.55

54.92

53.19

72.22

Creditor days

-23.95

-23.33

-27.13

-68.68

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-7.1

-2.32

-1.81

-0.71

Net debt / equity

0.41

1.21

2.24

3.1

Net debt / op. profit

0.68

2.67

3.47

7.44

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-45.37

-55.17

-55.59

-62.65

Employee costs

-3.5

-3.96

-3.82

-4.26

Other costs

-20.93

-21.87

-16.95

-16.96

Godawari Power : related Articles

Godawari Power inks pact with GAIL for gas supply

Godawari Power inks pact with GAIL for gas supply

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Dec 2024|01:55 PM

With today's jump, the stock extended its winning streak to nine consecutive sessions, gaining more than 29% in the process.

Read More
Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd's Q2 Profit Plummets 38% as Revenue Declines

Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd's Q2 Profit Plummets 38% as Revenue Declines

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Oct 2024|06:14 PM

Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd shares has witnessed a total of 42% in the last one year, and 12% since the beginning of the year.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.