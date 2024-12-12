Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.82
30.11
40.06
-9.01
Op profit growth
96.85
4.58
105.29
33.91
EBIT growth
122.45
3.11
156.2
77.32
Net profit growth
282.78
-19.67
-378.67
-15.97
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
30.17
18.98
23.61
16.11
EBIT margin
26.87
14.96
18.87
10.32
Net profit margin
15.67
5.07
8.21
-4.12
RoCE
32.65
14.21
14.14
5.79
RoNW
9.35
3.62
6.4
-2.49
RoA
4.76
1.2
1.53
-0.57
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
191.88
51.96
62.94
0
Dividend per share
18.5
0
0
0
Cash EPS
146.56
8.75
21.52
-55.22
Book value per share
596.75
403.92
262.03
197.78
Valuation ratios
P/E
0.18
0.09
0.34
0
P/CEPS
0.24
0.59
1
-0.1
P/B
0.06
0.01
0.08
0.02
EV/EBIDTA
2.73
3.23
5.9
8.41
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
2.76
0
0
0
Tax payout
-33.6
-34.04
2.97
0.98
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
20.25
18.45
19.45
21.42
Inventory days
47.55
54.92
53.19
72.22
Creditor days
-23.95
-23.33
-27.13
-68.68
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-7.1
-2.32
-1.81
-0.71
Net debt / equity
0.41
1.21
2.24
3.1
Net debt / op. profit
0.68
2.67
3.47
7.44
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-45.37
-55.17
-55.59
-62.65
Employee costs
-3.5
-3.96
-3.82
-4.26
Other costs
-20.93
-21.87
-16.95
-16.96
