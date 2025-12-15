iifl-logo

Godawari Power Approves ₹1,625 Crore Investment to Expand Battery Storage Capacity

15 Dec 2025 , 12:20 PM

Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd has approved a major expansion of its battery energy storage plans, clearing an investment of ₹1,625 crore to scale up its upcoming Battery Energy Storage System manufacturing project.

The project will be developed through the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Godawari New Energy Pvt Ltd. GPIL said the facility will now be built in two stages and will eventually have an annual manufacturing capacity of 40 GWh.

Earlier, the company had planned to set up a 10 GWh unit with an estimated investment of ₹700 crore. Following a review, the board decided to significantly increase the scale of the project.

Under the revised plan, Phase 1 will involve setting up a 20 GWh facility at a cost of ₹1,025 crore. This phase is scheduled to be executed during FY26 and FY27. Phase 2 will further expand capacity to 40 GWh with an additional investment of ₹600 crore. This phase is expected to be taken up in FY28 and FY29.

GPIL said the decision to increase capacity was supported by the availability of a single-line 20 GWh manufacturing setup. According to the company, this allows for more efficient land use, lower structural expenditure and better operating margins over the long term. The company expects the 20 GWh unit under Phase 1 to commence commercial operations in the first quarter of FY28.

Funding for the project will be arranged through a mix of debt at the subsidiary level and equity support from GPIL. The equity portion will be funded through the company’s internal accruals.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

