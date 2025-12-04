iifl-logo

Top Stocks for Today - 4th December 2025

4 Dec 2025 , 07:40 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The business announced that it has secured Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth ₹145.35 Crore. The company received this order from Southern Railway. The contract underlines supply, design, erection, testing, and commissioning of Scott-connected traction substations. The project is associated with Indian Railways’ Mission 3000 MT freight-loading target.

RailTel Corporation: The company said that it has received a project worth ₹48.78 Crore. This order has been awarded by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority. The company said that this order includes the selection of a system integrator for the design, development and implementation of the Regional Information System for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and the Urban Observatory at MMRDA, Mumbai.

Godawari Power: The business said that it has received the approval to operate its expanded iron ore pelletisation plant. With this, the company’s capacity shall be  increasing from 2.7 million tonnes per annum to 4.7 MTPA. The company has received the approval for additional 2 MTPA pellet plants from Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board through its letter dated December 3, 2025.

Pace Digitek: The business announced that its subsidiary Lineage Power Private Ltd secured an order worth ₹99.71 Crore from Advait Greenergy Private Ltd. The order underlines the supply of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery storage system and other associated equipment. The company will deliver goods on  a DAP basis.

Nectar Lifesciences: The company has announced that its board has approved a share buyback worth ₹81 Crore. It will buy back 3 Crore fully paid-up equity shares at ₹27 per share via the tender offer route. This aggregates to 13.38% of the outstanding paid-up equity capital.

Subros Wins ₹52.18 Crore Railway Maintenance Order from Banaras Locomotive Works

4 Dec 2025|02:35 PM

4 Dec 2025|02:35 PM
RateGain Unveils AI-Powered Revenue Assistant for Car Rental Operators

4 Dec 2025|02:28 PM

4 Dec 2025|02:28 PM
Chalet Hotels Launches Athiva Brand With Six Premium Properties Across India

4 Dec 2025|12:19 PM

4 Dec 2025|12:19 PM
Nectar Lifesciences Approves ₹81 Crore Share Buyback, Fixes December 24 as Record Date

4 Dec 2025|11:56 AM

4 Dec 2025|11:56 AM
RVNL Wins ₹145 Crore Southern Railway Power Project

4 Dec 2025|10:41 AM

