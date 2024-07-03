Summary

Nectar Lifescience Limited was incorporated on June 27, 1995 with the name Surya Medicare Limited. On March 26, 2004, Company changed their name from Surya Medicare Limited to Nectar Lifescience Limited. NECLIFE is an integrated pharmaceutical organization, engaged in manufacturing and delivering high quality pharmaceutical products. It is a global pharmaceutical company specializing in Cephalosporins. Nectar excels in Cephalosporin APIs production with certified facilities meeting global standards. Nectar has two manufacturing units with 13 facilities. The Plant has a total oral and sterile capacity of more than 2000 MT. All its facilities can be converted to multi-purpose plants based on product basket requirement. Company is the worlds leading producer of Cefixime Trihydrate, Cefuroxime Axetil, Cefpodoxime Proxetil and Sterile APIs. Companys business operations are primarily concentrated on manufacturing and marketing of oral and sterile cephalosporins, phytochemicals and allied products. They manufacture and sell a range of cephalosporins and phytochemicals. They are also engaged in contract manufacturing of APIs for pharmaceutical players.The company was established pursuant to a financial collaboration agreement between the Promoters and Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation. In April 1997, the company commenced business with the commercial production of Oral Bulk Drugs at their manufacturing facility located in the B Category zone of Punjab. In March 1998, th

