Nectar Lifescience Ltd Share Price

39.39
(-2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:15:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High39.39
  • 52 Wk High56.5
  • Prev. Close40.2
  • Day's Low39.39
  • 52 Wk Low 26.15
  • Turnover (lac)90.06
  • P/E83.88
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value48.06
  • EPS0.48
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)883.36
  • Div. Yield0
Nectar Lifescience Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

0

Prev. Close

40.2

Turnover(Lac.)

90.06

Day's High

39.39

Day's Low

39.39

52 Week's High

56.5

52 Week's Low

26.15

Book Value

48.06

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

883.36

P/E

83.88

EPS

0.48

Divi. Yield

0

Nectar Lifescience Ltd Corporate Action

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Nectar Lifescience Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Nectar Lifescience Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:40 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.35%

Non-Promoter- 2.59%

Institutions: 2.59%

Non-Institutions: 32.54%

Custodian: 20.51%

Share Price

Nectar Lifescience Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.43

22.43

22.43

22.43

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,046.83

1,042.17

1,064.44

1,038.31

Net Worth

1,069.26

1,064.6

1,086.87

1,060.74

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,541.82

2,362.8

1,875.53

1,643.33

yoy growth (%)

-34.74

25.98

14.12

-1.96

Raw materials

-1,155.61

-1,857.58

-1,366.48

-1,154.16

As % of sales

74.95

78.61

72.85

70.23

Employee costs

-73.37

-80.99

-78.4

-79.23

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-59.33

35.74

62.56

67.21

Depreciation

-60.25

-60.76

-64.3

-62.25

Tax paid

11.5

-5.68

-10.41

-12.07

Working capital

-198.01

-62.6

154.59

-9.65

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-34.74

25.98

14.12

-1.96

Op profit growth

-49.92

-7.65

5.27

-6.12

EBIT growth

-67.38

-9.11

-3.71

-1.38

Net profit growth

-343.32

-42.36

-5.4

1.47

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,925.83

1,746.56

1,925.52

1,763.74

2,642.86

Excise Duty

241.75

222.89

256.69

220.44

276.48

Net Sales

1,684.09

1,523.67

1,668.83

1,543.3

2,366.38

Other Operating Income

1.55

0.94

0.03

1.07

0.36

Other Income

13.03

42.24

11.29

2.72

4.01

View Annually Results

Nectar Lifescience Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Nectar Lifescience Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sanjiv Goyal

Independent Director

Ajay Swaroop

Nominee

Meena Verma

Independent Director

Rupinder Tewari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anubha

Independent Director

Kuldip Kumar Bhasin

Independent Director

Indu Pal Kaur

Director (Operation)

Puneet Sud

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nectar Lifescience Ltd

Summary

Nectar Lifescience Limited was incorporated on June 27, 1995 with the name Surya Medicare Limited. On March 26, 2004, Company changed their name from Surya Medicare Limited to Nectar Lifescience Limited. NECLIFE is an integrated pharmaceutical organization, engaged in manufacturing and delivering high quality pharmaceutical products. It is a global pharmaceutical company specializing in Cephalosporins. Nectar excels in Cephalosporin APIs production with certified facilities meeting global standards. Nectar has two manufacturing units with 13 facilities. The Plant has a total oral and sterile capacity of more than 2000 MT. All its facilities can be converted to multi-purpose plants based on product basket requirement. Company is the worlds leading producer of Cefixime Trihydrate, Cefuroxime Axetil, Cefpodoxime Proxetil and Sterile APIs. Companys business operations are primarily concentrated on manufacturing and marketing of oral and sterile cephalosporins, phytochemicals and allied products. They manufacture and sell a range of cephalosporins and phytochemicals. They are also engaged in contract manufacturing of APIs for pharmaceutical players.The company was established pursuant to a financial collaboration agreement between the Promoters and Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation. In April 1997, the company commenced business with the commercial production of Oral Bulk Drugs at their manufacturing facility located in the B Category zone of Punjab. In March 1998, th
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Nectar Lifescience Ltd share price today?

The Nectar Lifescience Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹39.39 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nectar Lifescience Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nectar Lifescience Ltd is ₹883.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nectar Lifescience Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nectar Lifescience Ltd is 83.88 and 0.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nectar Lifescience Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nectar Lifescience Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nectar Lifescience Ltd is ₹26.15 and ₹56.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nectar Lifescience Ltd?

Nectar Lifescience Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.11%, 3 Years at 12.21%, 1 Year at 17.37%, 6 Month at 27.94%, 3 Month at -8.26% and 1 Month at 17.72%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nectar Lifescience Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nectar Lifescience Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.35 %
Institutions - 2.59 %
Public - 32.54 %

