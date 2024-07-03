Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹40.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹90.06
Day's High₹39.39
Day's Low₹39.39
52 Week's High₹56.5
52 Week's Low₹26.15
Book Value₹48.06
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)883.36
P/E83.88
EPS0.48
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.43
22.43
22.43
22.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,046.83
1,042.17
1,064.44
1,038.31
Net Worth
1,069.26
1,064.6
1,086.87
1,060.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,541.82
2,362.8
1,875.53
1,643.33
yoy growth (%)
-34.74
25.98
14.12
-1.96
Raw materials
-1,155.61
-1,857.58
-1,366.48
-1,154.16
As % of sales
74.95
78.61
72.85
70.23
Employee costs
-73.37
-80.99
-78.4
-79.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-59.33
35.74
62.56
67.21
Depreciation
-60.25
-60.76
-64.3
-62.25
Tax paid
11.5
-5.68
-10.41
-12.07
Working capital
-198.01
-62.6
154.59
-9.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-34.74
25.98
14.12
-1.96
Op profit growth
-49.92
-7.65
5.27
-6.12
EBIT growth
-67.38
-9.11
-3.71
-1.38
Net profit growth
-343.32
-42.36
-5.4
1.47
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,925.83
1,746.56
1,925.52
1,763.74
2,642.86
Excise Duty
241.75
222.89
256.69
220.44
276.48
Net Sales
1,684.09
1,523.67
1,668.83
1,543.3
2,366.38
Other Operating Income
1.55
0.94
0.03
1.07
0.36
Other Income
13.03
42.24
11.29
2.72
4.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjiv Goyal
Independent Director
Ajay Swaroop
Nominee
Meena Verma
Independent Director
Rupinder Tewari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anubha
Independent Director
Kuldip Kumar Bhasin
Independent Director
Indu Pal Kaur
Director (Operation)
Puneet Sud
Reports by Nectar Lifescience Ltd
Summary
Nectar Lifescience Limited was incorporated on June 27, 1995 with the name Surya Medicare Limited. On March 26, 2004, Company changed their name from Surya Medicare Limited to Nectar Lifescience Limited. NECLIFE is an integrated pharmaceutical organization, engaged in manufacturing and delivering high quality pharmaceutical products. It is a global pharmaceutical company specializing in Cephalosporins. Nectar excels in Cephalosporin APIs production with certified facilities meeting global standards. Nectar has two manufacturing units with 13 facilities. The Plant has a total oral and sterile capacity of more than 2000 MT. All its facilities can be converted to multi-purpose plants based on product basket requirement. Company is the worlds leading producer of Cefixime Trihydrate, Cefuroxime Axetil, Cefpodoxime Proxetil and Sterile APIs. Companys business operations are primarily concentrated on manufacturing and marketing of oral and sterile cephalosporins, phytochemicals and allied products. They manufacture and sell a range of cephalosporins and phytochemicals. They are also engaged in contract manufacturing of APIs for pharmaceutical players.The company was established pursuant to a financial collaboration agreement between the Promoters and Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation. In April 1997, the company commenced business with the commercial production of Oral Bulk Drugs at their manufacturing facility located in the B Category zone of Punjab. In March 1998, th
Read More
The Nectar Lifescience Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹39.39 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nectar Lifescience Ltd is ₹883.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nectar Lifescience Ltd is 83.88 and 0.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nectar Lifescience Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nectar Lifescience Ltd is ₹26.15 and ₹56.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nectar Lifescience Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.11%, 3 Years at 12.21%, 1 Year at 17.37%, 6 Month at 27.94%, 3 Month at -8.26% and 1 Month at 17.72%.
