Nectar Lifescience Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.43
22.43
22.43
22.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,046.83
1,042.17
1,064.44
1,038.31
Net Worth
1,069.26
1,064.6
1,086.87
1,060.74
Minority Interest
Debt
635.54
753.83
859.93
903.41
Deferred Tax Liability Net
132.95
134.58
130.64
127.63
Total Liabilities
1,837.75
1,953.01
2,077.44
2,091.78
Fixed Assets
708.46
739.76
808.2
870.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.74
0.56
1.03
1.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
140.42
155.15
133.07
139.53
Networking Capital
968.33
1,039.98
1,117.39
1,055.27
Inventories
709.15
672.6
659.77
586.97
Inventory Days
138.95
Sundry Debtors
379.19
279.61
446.98
374.59
Debtor Days
88.67
Other Current Assets
366.25
458.56
453.56
516.38
Sundry Creditors
-449.89
-346.6
-415.67
-391.06
Creditor Days
92.57
Other Current Liabilities
-36.36
-24.19
-27.25
-31.61
Cash
19.8
17.57
17.74
25.43
Total Assets
1,837.75
1,953.02
2,077.43
2,091.78
