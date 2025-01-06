iifl-logo-icon 1
Nectar Lifescience Ltd Cash Flow Statement

39.39
(-2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:55 PM

Nectar Lifesci. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-59.33

35.74

62.56

67.21

Depreciation

-60.25

-60.76

-64.3

-62.25

Tax paid

11.5

-5.68

-10.41

-12.07

Working capital

-198.01

-62.6

154.59

-9.65

Other operating items

Operating

-306.09

-93.3

142.43

-16.77

Capital expenditure

46.89

52.45

35.41

37.28

Free cash flow

-259.2

-40.85

177.85

20.5

Equity raised

2,223.63

2,118.31

1,969.46

1,862.13

Investing

0.29

-0.37

0.1

-0.11

Financing

161.55

-111.04

350.57

179.34

Dividends paid

0

0

1.12

1.12

Net in cash

2,126.27

1,966.05

2,499.11

2,062.99

