Nectar Lifescience Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-59.33
35.74
62.56
67.21
Depreciation
-60.25
-60.76
-64.3
-62.25
Tax paid
11.5
-5.68
-10.41
-12.07
Working capital
-198.01
-62.6
154.59
-9.65
Other operating items
Operating
-306.09
-93.3
142.43
-16.77
Capital expenditure
46.89
52.45
35.41
37.28
Free cash flow
-259.2
-40.85
177.85
20.5
Equity raised
2,223.63
2,118.31
1,969.46
1,862.13
Investing
0.29
-0.37
0.1
-0.11
Financing
161.55
-111.04
350.57
179.34
Dividends paid
0
0
1.12
1.12
Net in cash
2,126.27
1,966.05
2,499.11
2,062.99
