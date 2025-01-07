Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,541.82
2,362.8
1,875.53
1,643.33
yoy growth (%)
-34.74
25.98
14.12
-1.96
Raw materials
-1,155.61
-1,857.58
-1,366.48
-1,154.16
As % of sales
74.95
78.61
72.85
70.23
Employee costs
-73.37
-80.99
-78.4
-79.23
As % of sales
4.75
3.42
4.18
4.82
Other costs
-203.68
-206.25
-194.6
-185.72
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.21
8.72
10.37
11.3
Operating profit
109.15
217.97
236.04
224.2
OPM
7.07
9.22
12.58
13.64
Depreciation
-60.25
-60.76
-64.3
-62.25
Interest expense
-112.03
-125.82
-115.2
-117.41
Other income
3.79
4.36
6.03
22.67
Profit before tax
-59.33
35.74
62.56
67.21
Taxes
11.5
-5.68
-10.41
-12.07
Tax rate
-19.38
-15.89
-16.64
-17.97
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-47.83
30.06
52.15
55.13
Exceptional items
-25.31
0
0
0
Net profit
-73.14
30.06
52.15
55.13
yoy growth (%)
-343.32
-42.36
-5.4
1.47
NPM
-4.74
1.27
2.78
3.35
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.