Nectar Lifescience Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

39.5
(0.28%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:17 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Nectar Lifescience Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,541.82

2,362.8

1,875.53

1,643.33

yoy growth (%)

-34.74

25.98

14.12

-1.96

Raw materials

-1,155.61

-1,857.58

-1,366.48

-1,154.16

As % of sales

74.95

78.61

72.85

70.23

Employee costs

-73.37

-80.99

-78.4

-79.23

As % of sales

4.75

3.42

4.18

4.82

Other costs

-203.68

-206.25

-194.6

-185.72

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.21

8.72

10.37

11.3

Operating profit

109.15

217.97

236.04

224.2

OPM

7.07

9.22

12.58

13.64

Depreciation

-60.25

-60.76

-64.3

-62.25

Interest expense

-112.03

-125.82

-115.2

-117.41

Other income

3.79

4.36

6.03

22.67

Profit before tax

-59.33

35.74

62.56

67.21

Taxes

11.5

-5.68

-10.41

-12.07

Tax rate

-19.38

-15.89

-16.64

-17.97

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-47.83

30.06

52.15

55.13

Exceptional items

-25.31

0

0

0

Net profit

-73.14

30.06

52.15

55.13

yoy growth (%)

-343.32

-42.36

-5.4

1.47

NPM

-4.74

1.27

2.78

3.35

