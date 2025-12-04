iifl-logo

Nectar Lifesciences Approves ₹81 Crore Share Buyback, Fixes December 24 as Record Date

4 Dec 2025 , 11:56 AM

Nectar Lifesciences Ltd said its board has cleared an ₹81 crore share buyback at its meeting held on December 3, 2025. The company plans to repurchase three crore fully paid-up equity shares at ₹27 per share through the tender offer route. This buyback represents close to 13.38 percent of the company’s paid-up equity capital.

Nectar Lifesciences noted that the buyback size falls within the 10 percent limit of its total paid-up capital and free reserves as per the FY25 audited financial statements.

As per the exchange filing, the offer will be open to all eligible shareholders, except promoters and promoter group members, who have formally opted out of participating in the buyback.

Master Capital Services Ltd has been appointed as the manager for the buyback process. The record date to determine which shareholders qualify for the buyback has been set for December 24, 2025.

Q2 Financial Performance

Nectar Lifesciences reported a steep fall in its standalone performance for the September 2025 quarter. Net sales dropped sharply to ₹5 crore, compared to ₹428.10 crore in the same period last year, marking a decline of 98.83 percent.

The sharp fall in revenue weighed heavily on profitability, with the company reporting a net loss of ₹176.01 crore. This marks a significant jump from the loss of ₹5.60 crore recorded in the September 2024 quarter, reflecting a 3,243 percent increase in losses. Operational performance also weakened, with EBITDA slipping into negative territory at ₹0.31 crore, compared to ₹44.02 crore a year earlier.

