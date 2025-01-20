Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-34.78
26.12
14.14
-1.9
Op profit growth
-50.36
-6.96
5.23
-6
EBIT growth
-67.79
-8.2
-3.75
-1.22
Net profit growth
-330.46
-39.18
-5.54
2.02
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.06
9.28
12.58
13.65
EBIT margin
3.4
6.9
9.48
11.24
Net profit margin
-4.74
1.34
2.78
3.36
RoCE
2.54
7.83
8.64
9.24
RoNW
-1.66
0.72
1.26
1.41
RoA
-0.88
0.38
0.63
0.69
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-3.27
1.42
2.33
2.47
Dividend per share
0
0.05
0.05
0.05
Cash EPS
-5.95
-1.29
-0.53
-0.3
Book value per share
47.35
50.66
47.2
44.88
Valuation ratios
P/E
-5.68
6.96
11.35
14.25
P/CEPS
-3.12
-7.65
-49.27
-114.19
P/B
0.39
0.19
0.56
0.78
EV/EBIDTA
11.47
4.37
6.35
6.69
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
2.14
2.02
Tax payout
-19.34
-15.16
-16.6
-17.91
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
91.13
77.72
108.13
110.05
Inventory days
185.11
141.67
166.72
187.79
Creditor days
-121.76
-93.96
-118.78
-131.78
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.46
-1.29
-1.54
-1.57
Net debt / equity
0.82
0.66
0.89
0.85
Net debt / op. profit
8.05
3.44
4
3.85
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-74.97
-78.54
-72.85
-70.22
Employee costs
-4.75
-3.42
-4.17
-4.82
Other costs
-13.2
-8.75
-10.37
-11.3
