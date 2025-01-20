iifl-logo-icon 1
Nectar Lifescience Ltd Key Ratios

39.56
(-1.96%)
Jan 20, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-34.78

26.12

14.14

-1.9

Op profit growth

-50.36

-6.96

5.23

-6

EBIT growth

-67.79

-8.2

-3.75

-1.22

Net profit growth

-330.46

-39.18

-5.54

2.02

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.06

9.28

12.58

13.65

EBIT margin

3.4

6.9

9.48

11.24

Net profit margin

-4.74

1.34

2.78

3.36

RoCE

2.54

7.83

8.64

9.24

RoNW

-1.66

0.72

1.26

1.41

RoA

-0.88

0.38

0.63

0.69

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-3.27

1.42

2.33

2.47

Dividend per share

0

0.05

0.05

0.05

Cash EPS

-5.95

-1.29

-0.53

-0.3

Book value per share

47.35

50.66

47.2

44.88

Valuation ratios

P/E

-5.68

6.96

11.35

14.25

P/CEPS

-3.12

-7.65

-49.27

-114.19

P/B

0.39

0.19

0.56

0.78

EV/EBIDTA

11.47

4.37

6.35

6.69

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

2.14

2.02

Tax payout

-19.34

-15.16

-16.6

-17.91

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

91.13

77.72

108.13

110.05

Inventory days

185.11

141.67

166.72

187.79

Creditor days

-121.76

-93.96

-118.78

-131.78

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.46

-1.29

-1.54

-1.57

Net debt / equity

0.82

0.66

0.89

0.85

Net debt / op. profit

8.05

3.44

4

3.85

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-74.97

-78.54

-72.85

-70.22

Employee costs

-4.75

-3.42

-4.17

-4.82

Other costs

-13.2

-8.75

-10.37

-11.3

