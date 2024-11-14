iifl-logo-icon 1
Nectar Lifescience Ltd Board Meeting

Nectar Lifesci. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
NECTAR LIFESCIENCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 and other business matters. Outcome of Board Meeting dated November 14, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
NECTAR LIFESCIENCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 to consider and approve inter alia amongst other items: 1. the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 and matters related thereto; and 2. to convene the Annual General Meeting on September 21 2024 and matters related thereto. Please find attached herewith the financial results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting15 May 20248 May 2024
NECTAR LIFESCIENCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year 2023-24 Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 and matters related thereto. Audited Financial Results and outcome of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting - Reappointment of Cost Auditors and Secretarial Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
NECTAR LIFESCIENCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 and other business matters. Please find attached herewith Unaudited Financial Results for period ended on December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Nectar Lifesci.: Related News

No Record Found

