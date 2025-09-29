iifl-logo

Pace Digitek Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Pace Digitek Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Pace Digitek Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

29 Sep, 2025
Mar-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 84.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 84.06%

Non-Promoter- 8.81%

Institutions: 8.81%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 7.12%

Share Price

Pace Digitek Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

387.65

222.66

216.03

Net Worth

392.65

227.66

221.03

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

2,438.78

2,434.49

503.2

405.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,438.78

2,434.49

503.2

405.7

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

23.42

25.78

11.46

8.25

Pace Digitek Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indus Towers Ltd

INDUSTOWER

346.45

9.8796,047.551,734.408,057.6120.94

HFCL Ltd

HFCL

72.14

28311,023.46-42.340.13789.2827.46

Tejas Networks Ltd

TEJASNET

588.85

58.6810,303.77-193.910.44201.93217.85

NELCO Ltd

NELCO

858.6

296.722,031.321.160.1146.8753.63

GTL Infrastructure Ltd

GTLINFRA

1.5

01,972.73-232.420334.53-4.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pace Digitek Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

VENUGOPALRAO MADDISETTY

Whole Time Director

MADDISETTY PADMA

Whole Time Director

RAJIV MADDISETTY

Independent Director

Om Prakash Mishra

Independent Director

Prabhakar R Patil

Independent Director

Satishchandra B Ogale

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Meghana M P

Registered Office

Plot No.V 12 Industrial Estate,

Kumbalgodu Bangalore Mysore HW,

Karnataka - 560074

Tel: 080 2954 7792

Website: http://www.pacedigitek.com

Email: complianceofficer@pacedigitek.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Pace Digitek Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Pace Digitek Ltd share price today?

The Pace Digitek Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Pace Digitek Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pace Digitek Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 29 Sep ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pace Digitek Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pace Digitek Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 29 Sep ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pace Digitek Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pace Digitek Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pace Digitek Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 29 Sep ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pace Digitek Ltd?

Pace Digitek Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pace Digitek Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pace Digitek Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

