No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
387.65
222.66
216.03
Net Worth
392.65
227.66
221.03
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
2,438.78
2,434.49
503.2
405.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,438.78
2,434.49
503.2
405.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
23.42
25.78
11.46
8.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indus Towers Ltd
INDUSTOWER
346.45
|9.87
|96,047.55
|1,734.4
|0
|8,057.6
|120.94
HFCL Ltd
HFCL
72.14
|283
|11,023.46
|-42.34
|0.13
|789.28
|27.46
Tejas Networks Ltd
TEJASNET
588.85
|58.68
|10,303.77
|-193.91
|0.44
|201.93
|217.85
NELCO Ltd
NELCO
858.6
|296.72
|2,031.32
|1.16
|0.11
|46.87
|53.63
GTL Infrastructure Ltd
GTLINFRA
1.5
|0
|1,972.73
|-232.42
|0
|334.53
|-4.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
VENUGOPALRAO MADDISETTY
Whole Time Director
MADDISETTY PADMA
Whole Time Director
RAJIV MADDISETTY
Independent Director
Om Prakash Mishra
Independent Director
Prabhakar R Patil
Independent Director
Satishchandra B Ogale
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Meghana M P
Plot No.V 12 Industrial Estate,
Kumbalgodu Bangalore Mysore HW,
Karnataka - 560074
Tel: 080 2954 7792
Website: http://www.pacedigitek.com
Email: complianceofficer@pacedigitek.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Pace Digitek Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.