Pace Digiteb Infra Private Limited

Opinion

We have audited the Standalone Financial Statements of Pace Digitek Infra Private Limited ("the Company") which coinpriset-he Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024 , the Profit and Loss Account, the cash (low Statement for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant.accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of tile state of affairs as at March 31, 2024, its- Profits and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone financial statements: in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our resposibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Resposihilities for the Audit of the financial statements section of our report. Wo are independent of the company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants (1CA1) of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of tile Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical resposibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAls code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Managements responsibility for the financial statements

Tire Companys board of directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financiai position, financial performance and cash flows of-tl.ie Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate interna] financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial Statement that give a true and fair view and are free from materia! misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Tiie board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial Statements.

Information other than the financiai statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises; tlse information included in tile Boards Report including,Annexures to Boards Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Boards report is expected to be made available to us after the date of lies auditors report.

Our opinion on file .Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance; conclusion thereon.

in connection with our audit of the Standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, ill doing so, Consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financiai statements or our knowledge obtained during the. course of our audit or otherwise, appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Boards report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives arc to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole arc free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high Level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always delect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably he expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout, the audit. We also:

a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whetiier due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management,

d) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use Of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events dr conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied witli relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing sowould reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report} Order, 2016 ("the Order"}, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection {11} of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3] of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss and the cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 {2} of tile Act;

f) With respect to adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company. and the operating effectiveness of such controls refer to our separate Report in Annexure B.

With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, Z014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us;

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its financial position in its financial statements . Refer Note 29 & 38 to the Financial Statements

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts fur which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor education and Protection Fund by the Company

iv) (a) Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(is), including foreign entities ("intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by die Company from any person(s) or cntity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries, and

[c ) Based on the audit procedures adopted by us, nothing has come to our notice that lias caused us to believe that the representations made by the Management under sub clause (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v) The Company has not declared any dividend during the year,

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of PACE DIGITBK INFRA PRIVATE LIMITED [the Company) on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, we report that:

i. a, i. The company has not updated the Fixed Assets register. Thus, proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment have not been maintained.

ii. The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. As explained to us, the Property, Plant & Equipment hove been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. However, in the absence of complete records, it is not possible to comment on discrepancies if any.

c. Based on the examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of all the immovable properties of land and buildings [other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the financial statements included in property, plant and equipment, capita! work in progress, arc held in the name of the Company, In respect of immovable properties that have been taken on lease, the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company.

d. The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment and intangible assets during the year.

e. As informed to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31 March, 2024 for holding any henami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 [as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. a In our opinion & according to the information & explanation given to us, the inventories has been physically verified during the

year by the management and the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

b According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs.5 crores, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from hank on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly stock statements as submitted to the banks or financial institutions are not in agreement with the books of accounts. Details of the inventory as submitted to the bank and as per the audited books of accounts is as under:

Quarter ending Value of Stock in Rs. CRORES As per Books As submitted Difference Remarks June 30.G4 53.04 (22.40) Unbilled revenue added to WfP & revaluation of Stock September 215.15 251,34 <46-19) Unbilled revenue added to WIP & revaluation of Stock December 135.24 165.46 <30.22) Unbilled revenue added to WIP & revaluation of Stock March 114.12 199.55 {85.43} Unbilled revenue added to WiP & revaluation of Stock

Quarter ending Value of Debtors in Rs. Crores As per Books As submitted Difference Remarks June 260.61 260.61 - September 147,48 147.48 - December 233.75 233.7S March 997.56 753.33 244.25 Unbilled revenue added

iii. a. The Company has granted loans to following subsidiary companies

Particulars Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year 1 Ap Digital Infra Private Limited 13.76 2 Inso Pace Private Limited 1.61 Balance outstanding as at Balance Sheet Date 1 Ap Digital Infra Private Limited 115.71 2 hiso Pace Private Limited 28.98

The compnay has not provided any guarantee or security to any other entity during the year.

b. The Terms and conditions of above loans arc not prejudicial to interest of company.

c. The Loans are granted to subsidiary companies which are repayable on demand without carrying any interest.

d. The Company had invested in following subsidiary companies. Detaails of balances as at Balance Sheet Date is as follows:

Name of the Subsidiary Company 31.03.2024 1. Pace Renewable Energies Private Limited 980,00 2. Lineage Power Private Limited 240.00 3. Linegae Power Singapore Holdings Pte, Limited 45.63 4. Inso Pace Private Limited 0.50 5. AP Digital Infra Private Limited 0.90

e. In our opinion, the terms and conditions of the investment made are not prejudicial to the interest of thefiompany.

iv. The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections IBS and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in reSpeti ofioans granted, investment s made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

v. in our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Rules framed thwe under. Accordingly para 3{v] of the order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books ofaccount maintained by the Company as specified in section 148(1] of the Act, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained, However, we have not made detailed examination of cost records witli a view to determine whet her they are accurate or complete;

vii. a. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the record of the Company

Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Sales Tax, Service. Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutoiy dues applicable to the Company have been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities during the year except advance tax payable under Income Tax Act,1961. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of above and other material statutory dues m arrears as at 31 March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from thedate they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of thefecords of the Company, there are no statutoiy dues as referred to in a above which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, except is follows:

Name of the Statue Nature of Dues Demand Amotint(Rs,} Amount Paid under Dispute Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is Pending Vat Vat Demand 76,50,066 25,53,462 2008-2008 Commercial Tax Officer (Audit) 2-1 .D.V.O.- 2, VTK 2, Bangalore -47. Vat Vat Demand 38,72,306 11,61,592 2009-2010 Asst. Commissioner of Commercial Taxes,(Audit) 2.4, D.V.O.-2, VTK 2, Bangalore -47. Vat Vat Demand 79,58,143 17,72,000 2015-2016 Joint Commissioner, Centra! (Appeals), Patna Vat Vat Demand 38,70,316 11,66,901 2016-2017 Joint Commissioner Taxes (Appeal 1} Bihar Patna Vat Vat Demand 12,23,158 2013-2014 Deputy Commissioner, West Circle, Ranchi Vat Vat Demand 27,20,757 2014-2015 Deputy Commissioner, West Circle, Ranchi Vat Vat Demand 85,91,959 2014-2015 Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Sector-19, Lucknow, Entry Tax Penalty Demand 11,118 1,665.00 2013-2014 Asst. Commissioner Commercial Tax, Division-1, Raipur(CG) VAT Vat Demand 31,09,032 7,29,655.00 2013-2014 Commercial Tax, Raipur(CG) CST CST Demand 57,52,296 8,62,850 2014-2015 Asst. Commissioner Commercial Tax, Division-I, Raipur(CG) GST GST Demand 18,86,587 1,74,048 2017-2018 Appeal Authority Patna EXCISE Ceiivat Reversal oh Domestic Trading and Merchant Exports 3,61,27,685 27,09,576 January 2011 to Ma Appeal is pending before CESTAT, Bangalore EXCISE Cenvat Reversal on Domestic Trading and Merchant Exports 48,12,225 3,60,917.00 Aprif 2015 to Deceit Appeal is pending before The Commissioner of Central Excise (Appeals- l), Domlur. CUSTOMS Non consideration of BRC for DBK 2,24,726 16,855.00 2013-2014 Appeal disposed subject lo production of Negative Statement to the office of the Commissioner - Mumbai-lli. CUSTOMS - DBK tinder Section 74 93,99,972 9,39,997 2016-2017 Appeal is pending before CESTAT, Bangalore Income Tax Intimation U/s 143(1) 3,77,74,100 _ AY 2015-16 Appeal pending before the Commisisoner of Income Tax CUSTOMS DBK Demand 61,680 4,626 2014-2015 The Commissioner of Customs, (Appeals), Domlur, Bengaluru. Income Tax TDS 49,63,288 _ AY 2014-15 Appeal pending before National Facelss Appeal Centre CUSTOMS Non consideration of BRC for DBK 5,41,912 2013-2014 The Commissioner of Customs, (Appeals), Domlur, Bengaluru. CUSTOMS DBK Claimed on Exports made by EOU 24,47,146 1,83,536 2014-2015 The Commissioner of Customs, (Appeals), Chennai. CUSTOMS Non consideration of BRC for DBK 53,81,695 4,03,627 2013-2014 The Commissioner of Customs, (Appeais- II), JNCH, Raigad. GST GST order u/s.73 3,66,28,078 23,63,102 2019-20 Deputy commissioner Patna GST GST Demand 23,87,22,933 - 2017-18 to 2G19-2C Writ petition in Karnatka High court Income Tax Income Tax Demand 3,89,65,650 9,92,658 2014-15 Principal CIT appealed before High Court

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

ix a. In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b. The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or governmentor any government authority.

c. The Company has utilised term loans taken during the year for the purpose for which they were obtained.

d. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long term purposes by the Company.

e. On an overall examination of the financial statements of tiie Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or joint ventures.

f. The company has not: raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x a. The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. The Company lias received the Funds from Indian Renewable Energy Development Authority for the construction activity of Project named Karnataka Bitagya )al Vidyut Nigam Ltd. (KBJNL) for Generation of electricity. The amount on the project was already spent/incurred when the loan amount was received. The Loan amount received from IRIiDA is used for general business purposes.

b. During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures {fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi a During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the Auditing Standards generally accepted in India, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the company or any material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit nor have we been informed of any such instance by the management.

b. To the best of our knowledge, no report under Sub-section (1.2) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT- 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to lire date of this report.

c. As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and up to the date of this report,

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of my examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act and where applicable the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv In our opinion though the Company is required to have an internal audit system under section 138 of the Act, it does not have the same established for the year.

xv According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Ol der is not applicable to the Company

xvi a. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bnak of Tiidia Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company, b. The Company has not conducted non-hanking fmancial/housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi}{b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company, e. The Company is not: a Core Investment Company (CiC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d. Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group does not have any ClCs, which are part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi](d) of the Order is not applicable to the

xvii The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dales of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing lias come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability .of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx The unspent amount ofCSH is fls. 40,43,000/- as at the balance sheet date. This amount is not transferred by the Company to a fund specified it i Schedule Vll of the Companies Act upto the date of this report.

xxl This clause of CARO is not applicable to standalone financial statements.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act1)

We have audited the internal financial controls, over financial reporting of Pace Digitek Infra Private Limited ("the Company") as of31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the, essential components of internal ynntir.! stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its- business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness ofthe accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013,

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the. audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate interna] financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects,

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial repot ting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures: selected depend on the auditors Judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial stutentphf$ for external purposes in accordance with generally (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets oil the company; (2.) provide reasonable: assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonableistssurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements,

Inherent Limitations of Internal Fioancial Controls Over Financial Reporting because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls, over financial reporting to future periods are subject, to the risk that the interred financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance, with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in ai material respects, an adequate internal financial controls System over financial repoifiiig and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 202-1, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

