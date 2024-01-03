Pace Digitek Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
35.69
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
947.78
382.45
222.66
216.03
Net Worth
983.47
387.45
227.66
221.03
Minority Interest
Debt
139.14
479.46
180.44
92.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.05
Total Liabilities
1,122.61
866.91
408.1
313.67
Fixed Assets
163.57
140.19
135.98
135.24
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.66
12.66
12.72
12.72
Deferred Tax Asset Net
15.03
2.43
0.51
0.34
Networking Capital
757.78
287.87
166.23
125.65
Inventories
44.03
115.53
22.98
18.07
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1,721.61
946.91
174.35
270.64
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
213
209.54
140.27
29.22
Sundry Creditors
-1,037
-836.78
-97.69
-159.6
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-183.86
-147.33
-73.68
-32.68
Cash
173.58
423.77
92.65
39.72
Total Assets
1,122.62
866.92
408.09
313.67
