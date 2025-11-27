Pace Digitek subsidiary secures ₹199.40 Crore order from L&T

Pace Digitek announced that its material subsidiary Lineage Power Private Limited has received an order from Larsen & Toubro Limited(Construction). The estimated value of the order is worth ₹199.4 Crore.

Following this development, the company’s counter jumped as much as 2% to an intraday high of ₹220.75.

However, later in the day, the stock erased early morning gains and at around 1.49 PM, Pace Digitek was trading 0.40% lower at ₹215, against the previous close of ₹215.86 on NSE.

The order received by the company is for the supply of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) for the Bihar State Power Generation Company Limited’s project in Kajra.

In its filing with the exchanges, Pace Digitek announced that the scope of the order includes the supply of LiFePo4 liquid-cooling BESS integrated containers. This has a total quantity of 2,75,825 units designated for the Kajra, Bihar site.

The contract is expected to be executed “upon manufacturing clearance” by December 2025. The company said that the complete delivery needs to be done before March 2026.

Earlier this month, the telecom infrastructure solutions provider secured an order worth ₹929.76 Crore from Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MSPGCL). The scope of order includes the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, inspection, installation, testing and commissioning of a 200 MWAC solar PV power plant under 300 MWAC. The scope also includes a 3-years operations and maintenance contract.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com