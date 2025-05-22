GPIL Q4 Net Profit Rises 1.4% to ₹221.3 Crore

GPIL has announced its Q4 FY results. I which it reported a slight 1.4% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025. The company’s net profit was ₹221.3 crore during March quarter (Q4FY25) as against ₹218.3 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. Against over ₹1,529.8 crore in Q4 FY24, revenue from operations, on a comparable basis, was lower by 4% at ₹1,468 crore on a yearly basis.

The company’s EBITDA on the operating front fell 3.2% to ₹ 318.3 crore compared to ₹ 328.9 crore in the year-ago period. However, the EBITDA margin improvement was miniscule at 21.7% in Q4 FY25 versus 21.5% in Q4 FY24.

Dividend Update – Based on Board’s Meeting held on 13th Feb., 2015, the Board recommended final dividend of ₹1/- p.er equity share (100%) for FY25 The declared dividend is subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the upcoming AGM. The date set for the dividend is 16 August 2025.

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd. (GPIL) a public Ltd. Co., formally Ispat Godawari Ltd (IGL), was incorporated in 1999 to set up an integrated steel plant with captive power generation, which is an integrated steel manufacturer and is having dominant presence in the long product segment of the Steel industry, mainly into mild steel wire.

Today, GPIL is an end-to-end manufacturer of mild steel wires. In the process, the company manufactures sponge iron, billets, Ferro alloys, captive power, wires rods (through subsidiary company), steel wires, Oxygen gas, fly ash brick and pallets. GPIL is also awarded rights for Iron Ore and Coal Mining for captive consumption, as a result of which, the company has managed to traverse the entire value chain (raw material to final product) in steel wires and is now a fully integrated manufacturer.

