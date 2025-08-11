iifl-logo

Jupiter Wagons secures order worth ₹242 Crore; stock gains

11 Aug 2025 , 12:20 PM

Jupiter Wagons Limited announced on Monday that it has secured a new contract worth ₹242.41 Crore from GATX India. The order includes manufacturing and supply of 583 specialised wagons.

As per the scope of work, the company will manufacture a combination of BLSS, ACT2, BOXNHL, along with BVCM Wagons, purpose-built for the better and improved transport of bulk commodities, passenger vehicles (SUVs) and containerised freight, informed the company in its filing with the bourses.

Jupiter Wagons commented that these wagons are engineered for high-capacity, long-distance operations.

At around 12.09 PM, Jupiter Wagons was trading 0.69% higher at ₹334.25, against the previous close of ₹331.95 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹338.15, and ₹331.20, respectively.

BLSS Wagon is designed mainly for carrying ISO containers and offers a high load capacity for axles along with an improved payload-to-tare ratio. Furthermore, these wagons facilitate efficient transport.

ACT2 is developed for the secured and improvised transfer of finished automobiles, majorly SUVs. It is a bi-level car carrier. It is built to accommodate up to 10 SUVs per wagon.

BOXNHL is primarily used for transportation of bulk commodities such as coal, iron ore, and others. These have open-top and are designed for tippler loading.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

