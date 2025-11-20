iifl-logo

Top Stocks for Today - 20th November 2025

20 Nov 2025 , 07:09 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

NBCC India: The company announced that it has secured a new contract worth ₹2,966.10 Crore. The order received is for project management consultancy work from the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority for Phase-1 development of Naveen Nagpur. The order was awarded in the normal course of business.

Godawari Power & Ispat: The company informed that its subsidiary Godawari New Energy Private Limited has allotted 12.49 Crore non-cumulative shares. These shares are optionally convertible and redeemable. The share has a face value of ₹10 each. Therefore, the aggregate value of allotment is ₹124.95 Crore.

Adani Enterprises: The company announced that creditors approved its bid to acquire bankrupt Jaiprakash Associates, ahead of Vedanta and Dalmia Bharat. The bid placed is for ₹14,535 Crore. The Committee of Creditors approved AEL’s resolution plan. The company has received the letter from Resolution Professional on November 19.

Reliance Power: The company announced a restructuring of its new board of management for bolstering governance and enhancing strategic oversight. The business also noted major clean-energy gains, with subsidiary Reliance NU Energies emerging as India’s largest solar+BESS player.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions: The business said that it has received a final assessment order for AY 2018-19 with tax demands of ₹365.37 Crore. The order is for multiple additions and disallowances and comes after a Bombay High Court order.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

