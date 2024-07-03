iifl-logo-icon 1
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd Share Price

714.3
(-3.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open737
  • Day's High740.6
  • 52 Wk High874.7
  • Prev. Close736.75
  • Day's Low711.05
  • 52 Wk Low 414.3
  • Turnover (lac)12,859.95
  • P/E123.35
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value24.21
  • EPS5.96
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,09,185.38
  • Div. Yield0.18
  • Open712.1
  • Day's High745.3
  • Spot743.75
  • Prev. Close713.9
  • Day's Low709.35
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot725
  • OI(Chg %)-2,76,225 (-25.37%)
  • Roll Over%7.28
  • Roll Cost1.21
  • Traded Vol.15,78,325 (3.32%)
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

737

Prev. Close

736.75

Turnover(Lac.)

12,859.95

Day's High

740.6

Day's Low

711.05

52 Week's High

874.7

52 Week's Low

414.3

Book Value

24.21

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,09,185.38

P/E

123.35

EPS

5.96

Divi. Yield

0.18

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 May, 2024

23 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.3

Record Date: 05 Feb, 2024

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

CG Power arm gets order worth ₹600 Crore from Chittaranjan Locomotive

CG Power arm gets order worth ₹600 Crore from Chittaranjan Locomotive

27 Nov 2024|01:50 PM

The order, valued between ₹500 Crore to ₹600 Crore, is expected to be implemented during the next 12 months.

CG Power announces two new low voltage induction motors

CG Power announces two new low voltage induction motors

28 Oct 2024|02:00 PM

On October 21, the firm reported financial results for the second quarter of FY25 and the six-month period ending September 30, 2024.

CG Power signs pact with Raheja Group company for Worli property

CG Power signs pact with Raheja Group company for Worli property

5 Jul 2024|10:53 AM

This agreement follows a term sheet signed on December 14, 2023, outlining cooperative development ambitions.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:26 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.06%

Non-Promoter- 26.03%

Institutions: 26.03%

Non-Institutions: 15.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

305.47

305.43

306.61

305.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,939.97

2,124.63

1,512.71

728.73

Net Worth

3,245.44

2,430.06

1,819.32

1,033.83

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

5,159.18

2,525.89

3,169.48

4,981.01

yoy growth (%)

104.25

-20.3

-36.36

14.32

Raw materials

-3,732.66

-1,749.6

-2,179.55

-3,678.71

As % of sales

72.34

69.26

68.76

73.85

Employee costs

-287.52

-258.9

-322.93

-363.44

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

502.03

-90.8

-212.05

227.22

Depreciation

-73.72

-81.21

-90.54

-102.1

Tax paid

-114.55

-134.59

110.62

-46.51

Working capital

240.24

436.95

-1,193.68

-2,915.79

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

104.25

-20.3

-36.36

14.32

Op profit growth

421.52

10.73

-70.05

10.65

EBIT growth

653.35

8.2

-84.19

4.88

Net profit growth

-8.98

-138.29

454.07

-360.9

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

8,045.98

6,972.54

5,483.53

2,963.95

5,109.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8,045.98

6,972.54

5,483.53

2,963.95

5,109.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

684.23

286.16

568.8

1,655.15

48.13

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Natarajan Srinivasan.

Non Executive Director

Arunachalam Murugappa Arunachalam Murugappan

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Vellayan Subbiah

Independent Director

P S Jayakumar

Independent Director

Sasikala Varadachari

Independent Director

Sriram Sivaram

Non Executive Director

Kalyan Kumar Paul

Independent Director

V R Iyer

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sanjay Kumar Chowdhary

Registered Office

Reports by CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

Summary

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (CG), which is the erstwhile Crompton Greaves Limited after spinning off its consumer business, is a pure B2B company spanning two major businesses. These are the Power Systems business unit, involving power transmission and distribution equipment and system solutions that cover many differentiated products and services from ultra-high voltage (UHV), high voltage (HV), medium voltage (MV) and low voltage (LV) and the Industrial Systems business unit, consisting of rotating machines (motors and alternators) across a wide spectrum of power and ratings, automated AC, DC and variable frequency drives and control systems as well as traction electronics and machines, signalling and coach products and integrated solutions for railway transportation. Crompton Greaves Ltd, a part of Avantha Group was established in the year April 28th, 1937 in Mumbai as a private sector under the name of Crompton Parkinson Works Ltd. The Company is a global enterprise providing end-to-end solutions to utilities, industries and consumers for the management and application of efficient and sustainable electrical energy. As on 31 March 2019, the company had 3 Indian subsidiaries, 23 foreign subsidiaries and 1 associate companies.CG is a part of the Avantha Group, led by the Groups Founder & Chairman Mr Gautam Thapar. In the year 1947, with the dawn of the independence of India, the company was taken over by Lala Karamchand Thapar, an eminent Indian industrialist
Company FAQs

What is the CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd share price today?

The CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹714.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is ₹109185.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is 123.35 and 30.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is ₹414.3 and ₹874.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd?

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 128.41%, 3 Years at 55.46%, 1 Year at 63.23%, 6 Month at 2.28%, 3 Month at -0.22% and 1 Month at -3.22%.

What is the shareholding pattern of CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.07 %
Institutions - 26.03 %
Public - 15.90 %

