Summary

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (CG), which is the erstwhile Crompton Greaves Limited after spinning off its consumer business, is a pure B2B company spanning two major businesses. These are the Power Systems business unit, involving power transmission and distribution equipment and system solutions that cover many differentiated products and services from ultra-high voltage (UHV), high voltage (HV), medium voltage (MV) and low voltage (LV) and the Industrial Systems business unit, consisting of rotating machines (motors and alternators) across a wide spectrum of power and ratings, automated AC, DC and variable frequency drives and control systems as well as traction electronics and machines, signalling and coach products and integrated solutions for railway transportation. Crompton Greaves Ltd, a part of Avantha Group was established in the year April 28th, 1937 in Mumbai as a private sector under the name of Crompton Parkinson Works Ltd. The Company is a global enterprise providing end-to-end solutions to utilities, industries and consumers for the management and application of efficient and sustainable electrical energy. As on 31 March 2019, the company had 3 Indian subsidiaries, 23 foreign subsidiaries and 1 associate companies.CG is a part of the Avantha Group, led by the Groups Founder & Chairman Mr Gautam Thapar. In the year 1947, with the dawn of the independence of India, the company was taken over by Lala Karamchand Thapar, an eminent Indian industrialist

Read More