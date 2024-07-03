Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹737
Prev. Close₹736.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹12,859.95
Day's High₹740.6
Day's Low₹711.05
52 Week's High₹874.7
52 Week's Low₹414.3
Book Value₹24.21
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,09,185.38
P/E123.35
EPS5.96
Divi. Yield0.18
The order, valued between ₹500 Crore to ₹600 Crore, is expected to be implemented during the next 12 months.Read More
On October 21, the firm reported financial results for the second quarter of FY25 and the six-month period ending September 30, 2024.Read More
This agreement follows a term sheet signed on December 14, 2023, outlining cooperative development ambitions.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
305.47
305.43
306.61
305.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,939.97
2,124.63
1,512.71
728.73
Net Worth
3,245.44
2,430.06
1,819.32
1,033.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5,159.18
2,525.89
3,169.48
4,981.01
yoy growth (%)
104.25
-20.3
-36.36
14.32
Raw materials
-3,732.66
-1,749.6
-2,179.55
-3,678.71
As % of sales
72.34
69.26
68.76
73.85
Employee costs
-287.52
-258.9
-322.93
-363.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
502.03
-90.8
-212.05
227.22
Depreciation
-73.72
-81.21
-90.54
-102.1
Tax paid
-114.55
-134.59
110.62
-46.51
Working capital
240.24
436.95
-1,193.68
-2,915.79
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
104.25
-20.3
-36.36
14.32
Op profit growth
421.52
10.73
-70.05
10.65
EBIT growth
653.35
8.2
-84.19
4.88
Net profit growth
-8.98
-138.29
454.07
-360.9
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
8,045.98
6,972.54
5,483.53
2,963.95
5,109.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8,045.98
6,972.54
5,483.53
2,963.95
5,109.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
684.23
286.16
568.8
1,655.15
48.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Natarajan Srinivasan.
Non Executive Director
Arunachalam Murugappa Arunachalam Murugappan
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Vellayan Subbiah
Independent Director
P S Jayakumar
Independent Director
Sasikala Varadachari
Independent Director
Sriram Sivaram
Non Executive Director
Kalyan Kumar Paul
Independent Director
V R Iyer
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sanjay Kumar Chowdhary
Summary
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (CG), which is the erstwhile Crompton Greaves Limited after spinning off its consumer business, is a pure B2B company spanning two major businesses. These are the Power Systems business unit, involving power transmission and distribution equipment and system solutions that cover many differentiated products and services from ultra-high voltage (UHV), high voltage (HV), medium voltage (MV) and low voltage (LV) and the Industrial Systems business unit, consisting of rotating machines (motors and alternators) across a wide spectrum of power and ratings, automated AC, DC and variable frequency drives and control systems as well as traction electronics and machines, signalling and coach products and integrated solutions for railway transportation. Crompton Greaves Ltd, a part of Avantha Group was established in the year April 28th, 1937 in Mumbai as a private sector under the name of Crompton Parkinson Works Ltd. The Company is a global enterprise providing end-to-end solutions to utilities, industries and consumers for the management and application of efficient and sustainable electrical energy. As on 31 March 2019, the company had 3 Indian subsidiaries, 23 foreign subsidiaries and 1 associate companies.CG is a part of the Avantha Group, led by the Groups Founder & Chairman Mr Gautam Thapar. In the year 1947, with the dawn of the independence of India, the company was taken over by Lala Karamchand Thapar, an eminent Indian industrialist
Read More
The CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹714.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is ₹109185.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is 123.35 and 30.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is ₹414.3 and ₹874.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 128.41%, 3 Years at 55.46%, 1 Year at 63.23%, 6 Month at 2.28%, 3 Month at -0.22% and 1 Month at -3.22%.
