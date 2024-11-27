|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|24 Jul 2024
|6 May 2024
|Please find enclosed the disclosure on the 87th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on 24th July 2024. Please find enclosed the disclosure regarding proceedings of the 87th Annual General Meeting held today i.e. 24th July, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/07/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
