CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
502.03
-90.8
-212.05
227.22
Depreciation
-73.72
-81.21
-90.54
-102.1
Tax paid
-114.55
-134.59
110.62
-46.51
Working capital
240.24
436.95
-1,193.68
-2,915.79
Other operating items
Operating
554
130.35
-1,385.65
-2,837.18
Capital expenditure
38.04
-29.65
-293.84
-322.64
Free cash flow
592.04
100.7
-1,679.49
-3,159.82
Equity raised
1,690.89
-222.55
5,386.25
8,427.75
Investing
39.38
288.89
-1,013.76
582.65
Financing
-218.44
615.54
831.23
2,265.06
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2,103.87
782.58
3,524.23
8,115.64
The order, valued between ₹500 Crore to ₹600 Crore, is expected to be implemented during the next 12 months.Read More
On October 21, the firm reported financial results for the second quarter of FY25 and the six-month period ending September 30, 2024.Read More
This agreement follows a term sheet signed on December 14, 2023, outlining cooperative development ambitions.Read More
