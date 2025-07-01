iifl-logo
Top Stocks for Today - 1st July 2025

1 Jul 2025 , 06:39 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

CG Power: The company is planning to raise funds of about ₹3,000 Crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP). The QIP is to be launched soon. As per the reports, the company has fetched in Dam Capital, HSBC and IIFL bankers to advise on the transaction. 

JK Cement: The cement business announced that it has declared a final dividend of ₹15 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25. The dividend aggregates to 150% on the face value of ₹10 per equity share. The company said that its board of directors approved the dividend in its meeting held on May 24, 2025.

Reliance Infrastructure: The business announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with US-based Coastal Mechanics to leverage India’s increasing defence maintenance. The contract is valued at ₹20,000 Crore. Under this collaboration, the company will focus on end-to-end MRO.

Astec Lifesciences: The company said it has received board approval for a rights issue of equity shares worth ₹249.35 Crore. The issue consists of 28,01,673 fully paid-up equity shares at a price of ₹890 per share. This includes a premium of ₹880. The issue is made to the existing shareholders in the ratio of 1:7.

HCLTech: The IT business announced a multi-year strategic pact with OpenAIto drive large-scale generative AI (GenAI) adoption across global enterprises. 

