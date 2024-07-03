Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹320.2
Prev. Close₹319.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹8,700.05
Day's High₹320.2
Day's Low₹303.25
52 Week's High₹351
52 Week's Low₹144.45
Book Value₹206.64
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12,012.68
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Reliance Infrastructure accepted the judgement through a regulatory filing wherein it mentioned that it was reviewing the details of the award.
It further ensured that the debt completely owed by JRTR was fully repaid to Yes Bank, thus freeing a considerable burden on the subsidiary's books.
This greenfield initiative represents the largest private sector defence project in India, with an estimated investment of ₹10,000 crore over the next decade.
This preferential issue is expected to boost Reliance Infrastructure's net worth from ₹9,000 Crore to ₹12,000 Crore and significantly reduce its debt.
The Indian group has established a new company, Reliance Enterprises, to engage in Bhutan's renewable and green energy sector.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
396.17
351.83
400.67
263.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,911.1
7,000.23
9,739.88
10,112.55
Net Worth
6,307.27
7,352.06
10,140.55
10,375.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
1,467.37
1,689.15
1,319.07
986.08
yoy growth (%)
-13.12
28.05
33.76
-8.31
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-83.69
-78.33
-86.24
-168.75
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
-363.96
-465.08
995.62
1,103.35
Depreciation
-41.96
-59.24
-65.31
-81.83
Tax paid
-4.33
92.44
35.65
190.76
Working capital
-838.43
-894.57
1,269.99
-259.63
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.12
28.05
33.76
-8.31
Op profit growth
279.61
12.49
-79.63
221.08
EBIT growth
-60.08
-61.95
-17.3
16.91
Net profit growth
1,830.24
-101.85
-212.9
-154.87
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
22,066.86
20,741.92
18,411.1
16,704.58
18,874.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
22,066.86
20,741.92
18,411.1
16,704.58
18,874.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,167.44
2,453.99
859.87
6,777.88
3,506.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
S S Kohli
Independent Director
K Ravi Kumar
Independent Director
Manari Kacker
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Paresh Rathod
Executive Director & CEO
Punit Garg
Independent Director
Chhaya Virani
Independent Director
VIRENDRA SINGH VERMA
Additional Director
Thomas Mathew
Reports by Reliance Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
Reliance Infrastructure Limited (RInfra) is one of the largest infrastructure companies, developing projects through various Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) in several high growth sectors such as Power, Roads and Metro Rail in the Infrastructure space and the Defence sector. Reliance Infrastructure Ltd is also a leading utility company having presence across the value chain of power businesses i.e. Generation, Transmission, Distribution and Power Trading. RInfra through its SPVs has executed a portfolio of infrastructure projects such as a metro rail project in Mumbai on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis; eleven road projects with total length of about 1,000 kms on build, operate and transfer (BOT) basis. RInfra also provides Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services for developing power and road projects. The company has entered into the defence sector. The Maharashtra Government has allotted land at Mihan near Nagpur for the development of Indias first smart city for defence sector known as Dhirubhai Ambani Aerospace Park (DAAP). RInfra associate Reliance Naval & Engineering Ltd, houses Indias largest dry dock facility to build warships and other naval vessels. The Company has 56 subsidiaries and step down subsidiaries as on March 31, 2019.Reliance Infrastructure Limited was incorporated in the year October 01, 1929 with the name Bombay Suburban Electric Supply Ltd (BSES) and then changed their name to BSES Ltd. The company achieved steep growth f
Read More
The Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹303.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd is ₹12012.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd is 0 and 1.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Reliance Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd is ₹144.45 and ₹351 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 58.36%, 3 Years at 46.85%, 1 Year at 48.36%, 6 Month at 71.85%, 3 Month at -2.30% and 1 Month at 13.43%.
