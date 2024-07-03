Summary

Reliance Infrastructure Limited (RInfra) is one of the largest infrastructure companies, developing projects through various Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) in several high growth sectors such as Power, Roads and Metro Rail in the Infrastructure space and the Defence sector. Reliance Infrastructure Ltd is also a leading utility company having presence across the value chain of power businesses i.e. Generation, Transmission, Distribution and Power Trading. RInfra through its SPVs has executed a portfolio of infrastructure projects such as a metro rail project in Mumbai on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis; eleven road projects with total length of about 1,000 kms on build, operate and transfer (BOT) basis. RInfra also provides Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services for developing power and road projects. The company has entered into the defence sector. The Maharashtra Government has allotted land at Mihan near Nagpur for the development of Indias first smart city for defence sector known as Dhirubhai Ambani Aerospace Park (DAAP). RInfra associate Reliance Naval & Engineering Ltd, houses Indias largest dry dock facility to build warships and other naval vessels. The Company has 56 subsidiaries and step down subsidiaries as on March 31, 2019.Reliance Infrastructure Limited was incorporated in the year October 01, 1929 with the name Bombay Suburban Electric Supply Ltd (BSES) and then changed their name to BSES Ltd. The company achieved steep growth f

