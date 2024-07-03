iifl-logo-icon 1
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

303.25
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:24:58 PM

  • Open320.2
  • Day's High320.2
  • 52 Wk High351
  • Prev. Close319.2
  • Day's Low303.25
  • 52 Wk Low 144.45
  • Turnover (lac)8,700.05
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value206.64
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12,012.68
  • Div. Yield0
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

320.2

Prev. Close

319.2

Turnover(Lac.)

8,700.05

Day's High

320.2

Day's Low

303.25

52 Week's High

351

52 Week's Low

144.45

Book Value

206.64

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12,012.68

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Jul, 2024

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Reliance Infrastructure Ordered to Pay ₹494 Crore in EPC Dispute

Reliance Infrastructure Ordered to Pay ₹494 Crore in EPC Dispute

23 Dec 2024|03:32 PM

Reliance Infrastructure accepted the judgement through a regulatory filing wherein it mentioned that it was reviewing the details of the award.

Reliance Infra Resolves ₹271 Crore Debt with Yes Bank

Reliance Infra Resolves ₹271 Crore Debt with Yes Bank

27 Nov 2024|12:37 PM

It further ensured that the debt completely owed by JRTR was fully repaid to Yes Bank, thus freeing a considerable burden on the subsidiary's books.

Reliance Infra to Build India's Largest Defence Project in Ratnagiri

Reliance Infra to Build India’s Largest Defence Project in Ratnagiri

22 Oct 2024|10:18 PM

This greenfield initiative represents the largest private sector defence project in India, with an estimated investment of ₹10,000 crore over the next decade.

Reliance Infra to Raise ₹6,000 Crore Through QIP, Preferential Allotment

Reliance Infra to Raise ₹6,000 Crore Through QIP, Preferential Allotment

21 Oct 2024|12:45 PM

This preferential issue is expected to boost Reliance Infrastructure’s net worth from ₹9,000 Crore to ₹12,000 Crore and significantly reduce its debt.

Reliance to build solar, hydro projects in Bhutan

Reliance to build solar, hydro projects in Bhutan

3 Oct 2024|10:51 AM

The Indian group has established a new company, Reliance Enterprises, to engage in Bhutan's renewable and green energy sector.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:48 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 16.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 16.50%

Non-Promoter- 9.81%

Institutions: 9.80%

Non-Institutions: 73.58%

Custodian: 0.11%

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

396.17

351.83

400.67

263.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,911.1

7,000.23

9,739.88

10,112.55

Net Worth

6,307.27

7,352.06

10,140.55

10,375.58

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

1,467.37

1,689.15

1,319.07

986.08

yoy growth (%)

-13.12

28.05

33.76

-8.31

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-83.69

-78.33

-86.24

-168.75

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

-363.96

-465.08

995.62

1,103.35

Depreciation

-41.96

-59.24

-65.31

-81.83

Tax paid

-4.33

92.44

35.65

190.76

Working capital

-838.43

-894.57

1,269.99

-259.63

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.12

28.05

33.76

-8.31

Op profit growth

279.61

12.49

-79.63

221.08

EBIT growth

-60.08

-61.95

-17.3

16.91

Net profit growth

1,830.24

-101.85

-212.9

-154.87

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

22,066.86

20,741.92

18,411.1

16,704.58

18,874.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

22,066.86

20,741.92

18,411.1

16,704.58

18,874.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1,167.44

2,453.99

859.87

6,777.88

3,506.2

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Reliance Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

S S Kohli

Independent Director

K Ravi Kumar

Independent Director

Manari Kacker

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Paresh Rathod

Executive Director & CEO

Punit Garg

Independent Director

Chhaya Virani

Independent Director

VIRENDRA SINGH VERMA

Additional Director

Thomas Mathew

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Reliance Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

Reliance Infrastructure Limited (RInfra) is one of the largest infrastructure companies, developing projects through various Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) in several high growth sectors such as Power, Roads and Metro Rail in the Infrastructure space and the Defence sector. Reliance Infrastructure Ltd is also a leading utility company having presence across the value chain of power businesses i.e. Generation, Transmission, Distribution and Power Trading. RInfra through its SPVs has executed a portfolio of infrastructure projects such as a metro rail project in Mumbai on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis; eleven road projects with total length of about 1,000 kms on build, operate and transfer (BOT) basis. RInfra also provides Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services for developing power and road projects. The company has entered into the defence sector. The Maharashtra Government has allotted land at Mihan near Nagpur for the development of Indias first smart city for defence sector known as Dhirubhai Ambani Aerospace Park (DAAP). RInfra associate Reliance Naval & Engineering Ltd, houses Indias largest dry dock facility to build warships and other naval vessels. The Company has 56 subsidiaries and step down subsidiaries as on March 31, 2019.Reliance Infrastructure Limited was incorporated in the year October 01, 1929 with the name Bombay Suburban Electric Supply Ltd (BSES) and then changed their name to BSES Ltd. The company achieved steep growth f
Company FAQs

What is the Reliance Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹303.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd is ₹12012.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd is 0 and 1.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Reliance Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd is ₹144.45 and ₹351 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd?

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 58.36%, 3 Years at 46.85%, 1 Year at 48.36%, 6 Month at 71.85%, 3 Month at -2.30% and 1 Month at 13.43%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 16.50 %
Institutions - 9.80 %
Public - 73.59 %

