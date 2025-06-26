iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Top Stocks for Today - 26th June 2025

26 Jun 2025 , 06:58 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

KNR Construction: The company announced that it has received a ₹4,801 Crore contract. The contract underlines development and operation of the Banhardih Coal Mining Block in Jharkhand. The company has received this award from Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd, a JV between NTPC and JBVNL. The deal was granted to the joint venture between KNRCL-HCPL. With this contract, the company marks its strategic foray into the coal mining operations.

Reliance Infrastructure: The business said that its subsidiary Reliance Defence has secured a new export order worth ₹600 Crore from German arms and ammunition manufacturer Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH. As per the company, this is one of the largest orders secured by it in the high-tech ammunition sector so far.

Adani Total Gas: The company has announced that it has entered into a partnership with Jio-bp to integrate fuel distribution networks. As part of the agreement, Adani fuel outlets will offer Jio-bp’s petrol and diesel. On the other hand, select Jio-bp stations will be equipped with Adani Total’s CNG units. The business can gain access in authorised areas while improving fuel quality.

CDSL: The company has entered into a MoU with IIM Mumbai to tap into advanced data analytics and research. The partnership is directed to foster deeper insights into financial market behaviour and bolster innovation in the securities ecosystem.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom operator is negotiating to raise ₹250 Billion ($2.9 Billion) in loans to strengthen its network and counter subscriber losses to rivals.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • top stocks
  • Top stocks in focus
  • Top stocks in focus today
  • Top stocks in news
  • Top stocks News
  • Top stocks to watch
  • Top Stocks to Watch Today
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.