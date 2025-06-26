Top Stocks for Today - 26th June 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

KNR Construction: The company announced that it has received a ₹4,801 Crore contract. The contract underlines development and operation of the Banhardih Coal Mining Block in Jharkhand. The company has received this award from Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd, a JV between NTPC and JBVNL. The deal was granted to the joint venture between KNRCL-HCPL. With this contract, the company marks its strategic foray into the coal mining operations.

Reliance Infrastructure: The business said that its subsidiary Reliance Defence has secured a new export order worth ₹600 Crore from German arms and ammunition manufacturer Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH. As per the company, this is one of the largest orders secured by it in the high-tech ammunition sector so far.

Adani Total Gas: The company has announced that it has entered into a partnership with Jio-bp to integrate fuel distribution networks. As part of the agreement, Adani fuel outlets will offer Jio-bp’s petrol and diesel. On the other hand, select Jio-bp stations will be equipped with Adani Total’s CNG units. The business can gain access in authorised areas while improving fuel quality.

CDSL: The company has entered into a MoU with IIM Mumbai to tap into advanced data analytics and research. The partnership is directed to foster deeper insights into financial market behaviour and bolster innovation in the securities ecosystem.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom operator is negotiating to raise ₹250 Billion ($2.9 Billion) in loans to strengthen its network and counter subscriber losses to rivals.

