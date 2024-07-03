SectorGas Distribution
Open₹725.05
Prev. Close₹727.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,655.24
Day's High₹726
Day's Low₹707.75
52 Week's High₹1,190
52 Week's Low₹545.75
Book Value₹35.63
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)78,603.43
P/E115.44
EPS6.3
Divi. Yield0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
109.98
109.98
109.98
109.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0.05
Reserves
3,453.39
2,828.07
2,320.01
1,842.44
Net Worth
3,563.37
2,938.05
2,429.99
1,952.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
3,037.81
1,695.6
1,874.55
1,718.96
yoy growth (%)
79.15
-9.54
9.05
32.09
Raw materials
-1,929.66
-769.62
-1,059.97
-1,092.65
As % of sales
63.52
45.38
56.54
63.56
Employee costs
-54.73
-51.52
-47.46
-42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
679.04
645.68
547.4
384.16
Depreciation
-82.73
-62.52
-50.7
-67.31
Tax paid
-174.38
-159.26
-111.16
-127.81
Working capital
-54.22
-477.71
-153.43
-101.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
79.15
-9.54
9.05
32.09
Op profit growth
9.75
18.42
30.81
24.47
EBIT growth
6.64
16.6
24.14
51.67
Net profit growth
6.93
8.18
90.73
32.27
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,816.49
4,683.39
3,206.36
1,784.47
1,990.9
Excise Duty
341.75
305.2
168.55
88.87
116.35
Net Sales
4,474.74
4,378.19
3,037.81
1,695.6
1,874.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
61.92
54.2
41.5
44.36
44.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GAIL (India) Ltd
GAIL
191.09
|12.07
|1,25,683.03
|2,671.93
|2.88
|32,911.73
|107.21
Adani Total Gas Ltd
ATGL
727.65
|115.44
|79,983.69
|178.11
|0.03
|1,215.77
|35.39
Petronet LNG Ltd
PETRONET
329.45
|12.61
|49,417.5
|847.62
|3.04
|13,021.82
|123.29
Gujarat Gas Ltd
GUJGASLTD
514.15
|28.88
|35,386.69
|306.93
|1.1
|3,781.75
|115.33
Indraprastha Gas Ltd
IGL
441.35
|19.22
|30,884.04
|431.09
|2.04
|3,697.29
|134.03
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Gautam Adani
Non Executive Director
Pranav Adani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gunjan Taunk
Independent Director
Gauri S Trivedi
Non Executive Director
Olivier Sabrié
Independent Director
Shashi Shanker
Executive Director & CEO
Suresh P Manglani
Independent Director
Shailesh V Haribhakti
Non Executive Director
Sangkaran Ratnam
Independent Director
Mukesh Mahendrabhai Shah
Additional Director
Bharat Vasani
Reports by Adani Total Gas Ltd
Summary
Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL) was originally incorporated as Adani Gas Limited on August 5th, 2005 in Navrangpura, Ahmedabad. The Company changed the name from Adani Gas Limited to Adani Total Gas Limited on 1st January, 2021. The Company is engaged in City Gas Distribution (CGD) business and supplies natural gas to domestic, commercial, industrial and vehicle users. The Company is exploring of doing businesses of bio gas, bio fuel, bio mass, LCNG, HCNG, EV, Hydrogen, manufacturing of various equipment and provision of value-added services relating to CGD business.During the year 2017, Adani Enterprises Limited transferred 25,67,42,040 (100%) equity Shares of the Company to Adani Gas Holdings Limited. Accordingly, the Company has become whollyowned Subsidiary Company of Adani Gas Holdings Limited w.e.f. 29th March 2017 and continues to be a step-down 100% subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited.During the year under review, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 18th January, 2018 had approved the Composite Scheme of Arrangement among Adani Gas Holdings Limited (AGHL) and Adani Gas Limited (the Company) and Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) and their respective shareholders and creditors for: (a) Amalgamation of AGHL with the Company; and (b) Subject to satisfactory fulfilment of (a) above i.e., upon amalgamation of AGHL with the Company becoming effective, demerger of the Demerged Undertaking of AEL and transfer of the same to the Company. The rationale for Composite S
The Adani Total Gas Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹714.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Adani Total Gas Ltd is ₹78603.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Adani Total Gas Ltd is 115.44 and 20.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Adani Total Gas Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Adani Total Gas Ltd is ₹545.75 and ₹1190 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Adani Total Gas Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.05%, 3 Years at -25.27%, 1 Year at -33.81%, 6 Month at -19.61%, 3 Month at -5.78% and 1 Month at -5.04%.
