Adani Total Gas Ltd Share Price

714.7
(-1.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:09:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open725.05
  • Day's High726
  • 52 Wk High1,190
  • Prev. Close727.65
  • Day's Low707.75
  • 52 Wk Low 545.75
  • Turnover (lac)1,655.24
  • P/E115.44
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value35.63
  • EPS6.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)78,603.43
  • Div. Yield0.03
View All Historical Data
  • Open672.95
  • Day's High685.95
  • Spot672
  • Prev. Close672.45
  • Day's Low669
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot775
  • OI(Chg %)-3,30,925 (-32.95%)
  • Roll Over%14.64
  • Roll Cost0.43
  • Traded Vol.8,94,350 (-40.79%)
View More Futures

Adani Total Gas Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Gas Distribution

Open

725.05

Prev. Close

727.65

Turnover(Lac.)

1,655.24

Day's High

726

Day's Low

707.75

52 Week's High

1,190

52 Week's Low

545.75

Book Value

35.63

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

78,603.43

P/E

115.44

EPS

6.3

Divi. Yield

0.03

Adani Total Gas Ltd Corporate Action

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.25

Record Date: 14 Jun, 2024

arrow

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Apr, 2024

arrow

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Jun 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Adani Total Gas Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

25 Nov 2024|12:11 PM

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.

Adani Total Gas Secures $375M Global Financing to Expand City Gas Network

Adani Total Gas Secures $375M Global Financing to Expand City Gas Network

23 Sep 2024|12:15 PM

ATGL aims to support India’s transition to a gas-based economy through this infrastructure development.

Adani Total Gas Q1 net profit jumps ~14% y-o-y

Adani Total Gas Q1 net profit jumps ~14% y-o-y

30 Jul 2024|11:24 AM

The company's CNG (compressed natural gas) volume climbed by 20% year on year as its network expanded across numerous geographical areas.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Adani Total Gas Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:30 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.40%

Foreign: 37.40%

Indian: 37.40%

Non-Promoter- 19.20%

Institutions: 19.20%

Non-Institutions: 5.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Adani Total Gas Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

109.98

109.98

109.98

109.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0.05

Reserves

3,453.39

2,828.07

2,320.01

1,842.44

Net Worth

3,563.37

2,938.05

2,429.99

1,952.47

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

3,037.81

1,695.6

1,874.55

1,718.96

yoy growth (%)

79.15

-9.54

9.05

32.09

Raw materials

-1,929.66

-769.62

-1,059.97

-1,092.65

As % of sales

63.52

45.38

56.54

63.56

Employee costs

-54.73

-51.52

-47.46

-42

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

679.04

645.68

547.4

384.16

Depreciation

-82.73

-62.52

-50.7

-67.31

Tax paid

-174.38

-159.26

-111.16

-127.81

Working capital

-54.22

-477.71

-153.43

-101.77

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

79.15

-9.54

9.05

32.09

Op profit growth

9.75

18.42

30.81

24.47

EBIT growth

6.64

16.6

24.14

51.67

Net profit growth

6.93

8.18

90.73

32.27

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,816.49

4,683.39

3,206.36

1,784.47

1,990.9

Excise Duty

341.75

305.2

168.55

88.87

116.35

Net Sales

4,474.74

4,378.19

3,037.81

1,695.6

1,874.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

61.92

54.2

41.5

44.36

44.39

View Annually Results

Adani Total Gas Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GAIL (India) Ltd

GAIL

191.09

12.071,25,683.032,671.932.8832,911.73107.21

Adani Total Gas Ltd

ATGL

727.65

115.4479,983.69178.110.031,215.7735.39

Petronet LNG Ltd

PETRONET

329.45

12.6149,417.5847.623.0413,021.82123.29

Gujarat Gas Ltd

GUJGASLTD

514.15

28.8835,386.69306.931.13,781.75115.33

Indraprastha Gas Ltd

IGL

441.35

19.2230,884.04431.092.043,697.29134.03

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Adani Total Gas Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Gautam Adani

Non Executive Director

Pranav Adani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gunjan Taunk

Independent Director

Gauri S Trivedi

Non Executive Director

Olivier Sabrié

Independent Director

Shashi Shanker

Executive Director & CEO

Suresh P Manglani

Independent Director

Shailesh V Haribhakti

Non Executive Director

Sangkaran Ratnam

Independent Director

Mukesh Mahendrabhai Shah

Additional Director

Bharat Vasani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Adani Total Gas Ltd

Summary

Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL) was originally incorporated as Adani Gas Limited on August 5th, 2005 in Navrangpura, Ahmedabad. The Company changed the name from Adani Gas Limited to Adani Total Gas Limited on 1st January, 2021. The Company is engaged in City Gas Distribution (CGD) business and supplies natural gas to domestic, commercial, industrial and vehicle users. The Company is exploring of doing businesses of bio gas, bio fuel, bio mass, LCNG, HCNG, EV, Hydrogen, manufacturing of various equipment and provision of value-added services relating to CGD business.During the year 2017, Adani Enterprises Limited transferred 25,67,42,040 (100%) equity Shares of the Company to Adani Gas Holdings Limited. Accordingly, the Company has become whollyowned Subsidiary Company of Adani Gas Holdings Limited w.e.f. 29th March 2017 and continues to be a step-down 100% subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited.During the year under review, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 18th January, 2018 had approved the Composite Scheme of Arrangement among Adani Gas Holdings Limited (AGHL) and Adani Gas Limited (the Company) and Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) and their respective shareholders and creditors for: (a) Amalgamation of AGHL with the Company; and (b) Subject to satisfactory fulfilment of (a) above i.e., upon amalgamation of AGHL with the Company becoming effective, demerger of the Demerged Undertaking of AEL and transfer of the same to the Company. The rationale for Composite S
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Adani Total Gas Ltd share price today?

The Adani Total Gas Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹714.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Adani Total Gas Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Adani Total Gas Ltd is ₹78603.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Adani Total Gas Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Adani Total Gas Ltd is 115.44 and 20.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Adani Total Gas Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Adani Total Gas Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Adani Total Gas Ltd is ₹545.75 and ₹1190 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Adani Total Gas Ltd?

Adani Total Gas Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.05%, 3 Years at -25.27%, 1 Year at -33.81%, 6 Month at -19.61%, 3 Month at -5.78% and 1 Month at -5.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Adani Total Gas Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Adani Total Gas Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.80 %
Institutions - 19.20 %
Public - 6.00 %

