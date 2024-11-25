|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Jun 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th April, 2024 and submission of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 Newspaper Afvertisement - Notice of 19th Annual General Meeting, Intimation of Record Date and E-Voting information. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.05.2024) Corrigendum to the Notice of 19th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.06.2024) Newspaper Advertisement - Corrigendum to the Notice of 19th Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/06/2024) Proceedings of the 19th Annual Genral Meeting of the Company held on June 25, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.06.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
