Adani Total Gas Ltd AGM

667.1
(6.19%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Adani Total Gas CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM25 Jun 202430 Apr 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th April, 2024 and submission of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 Newspaper Afvertisement - Notice of 19th Annual General Meeting, Intimation of Record Date and E-Voting information. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.05.2024) Corrigendum to the Notice of 19th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.06.2024) Newspaper Advertisement - Corrigendum to the Notice of 19th Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/06/2024) Proceedings of the 19th Annual Genral Meeting of the Company held on June 25, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.06.2024)

Adani Total Gas: Related News

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

25 Nov 2024|12:11 PM

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.

Adani Total Gas Secures $375M Global Financing to Expand City Gas Network

Adani Total Gas Secures $375M Global Financing to Expand City Gas Network

23 Sep 2024|12:15 PM

ATGL aims to support India’s transition to a gas-based economy through this infrastructure development.

Adani Total Gas Q1 net profit jumps ~14% y-o-y

Adani Total Gas Q1 net profit jumps ~14% y-o-y

30 Jul 2024|11:24 AM

The company's CNG (compressed natural gas) volume climbed by 20% year on year as its network expanded across numerous geographical areas.

