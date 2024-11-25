Adani Total Gas Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
679.04
645.68
547.4
384.16
Depreciation
-82.73
-62.52
-50.7
-67.31
Tax paid
-174.38
-159.26
-111.16
-127.81
Working capital
-54.22
-477.71
-153.43
-101.77
Other operating items
Operating
367.71
-53.81
232.11
87.27
Capital expenditure
444.75
234.78
269.12
149.21
Free cash flow
812.46
180.97
501.23
236.48
Equity raised
3,685.24
2,740.83
1,990.59
1,541.73
Investing
211.74
144.94
105.5
-3.75
Financing
587.77
151.35
34.3
-950.73
Dividends paid
27.5
0
54.99
0
Net in cash
5,324.71
3,218.09
2,686.61
823.73
Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.Read More
ATGL aims to support India’s transition to a gas-based economy through this infrastructure development.Read More
The company's CNG (compressed natural gas) volume climbed by 20% year on year as its network expanded across numerous geographical areas.Read More
