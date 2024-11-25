iifl-logo-icon 1
Adani Total Gas Ltd Cash Flow Statement

703.8
(-3.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Adani Total Gas Ltd

Adani Total Gas FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

679.04

645.68

547.4

384.16

Depreciation

-82.73

-62.52

-50.7

-67.31

Tax paid

-174.38

-159.26

-111.16

-127.81

Working capital

-54.22

-477.71

-153.43

-101.77

Other operating items

Operating

367.71

-53.81

232.11

87.27

Capital expenditure

444.75

234.78

269.12

149.21

Free cash flow

812.46

180.97

501.23

236.48

Equity raised

3,685.24

2,740.83

1,990.59

1,541.73

Investing

211.74

144.94

105.5

-3.75

Financing

587.77

151.35

34.3

-950.73

Dividends paid

27.5

0

54.99

0

Net in cash

5,324.71

3,218.09

2,686.61

823.73

Adani Total Gas : related Articles

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

25 Nov 2024|12:11 PM

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.

Read More
Adani Total Gas Secures $375M Global Financing to Expand City Gas Network

Adani Total Gas Secures $375M Global Financing to Expand City Gas Network

23 Sep 2024|12:15 PM

ATGL aims to support India’s transition to a gas-based economy through this infrastructure development.

Read More
Adani Total Gas Q1 net profit jumps ~14% y-o-y

Adani Total Gas Q1 net profit jumps ~14% y-o-y

30 Jul 2024|11:24 AM

The company's CNG (compressed natural gas) volume climbed by 20% year on year as its network expanded across numerous geographical areas.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Adani Total Gas Ltd

