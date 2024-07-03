iifl-logo-icon 1
Adani Total Gas Ltd Quarterly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

1,318.37

1,239.06

1,258.37

1,244

1,178.77

Excise Duty

99.72

93.57

91.42

87.86

83.18

Net Sales

1,218.65

1,145.49

1,166.95

1,156.14

1,095.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

15.99

9.02

19.24

17.79

14.87

Total Income

1,234.64

1,154.51

1,186.19

1,173.93

1,110.46

Total Expenditure

912.88

850.61

878.93

868.11

815.66

PBIDT

321.76

303.9

307.26

305.82

294.8

Interest

23.01

26.45

29.08

31.4

27.28

PBDT

298.75

277.45

278.18

274.42

267.52

Depreciation

51.38

45.72

48.91

38.6

37.62

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

49.58

50.51

44.79

44.53

47.14

Deferred Tax

12.19

9.38

16.52

14.65

10.08

Reported Profit After Tax

185.6

171.84

167.96

176.64

172.68

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

185.6

171.84

167.96

176.64

172.68

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

185.6

171.84

167.96

176.64

172.68

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.69

1.56

1.53

1.61

1.57

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

109.98

109.98

109.98

109.98

109.98

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

26.4

26.53

26.33

26.45

26.9

PBDTM(%)

24.51

24.22

23.83

23.73

24.41

PATM(%)

15.22

15

14.39

15.27

15.76

Adani Total Gas: Related NEWS

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

25 Nov 2024|12:11 PM

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.

Adani Total Gas Secures $375M Global Financing to Expand City Gas Network

Adani Total Gas Secures $375M Global Financing to Expand City Gas Network

23 Sep 2024|12:15 PM

ATGL aims to support India's transition to a gas-based economy through this infrastructure development.

Adani Total Gas Q1 net profit jumps ~14% y-o-y

Adani Total Gas Q1 net profit jumps ~14% y-o-y

30 Jul 2024|11:24 AM

The company's CNG (compressed natural gas) volume climbed by 20% year on year as its network expanded across numerous geographical areas.

