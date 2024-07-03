Adani Total Gas Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1,318.37
1,239.06
1,258.37
1,244
1,178.77
Excise Duty
99.72
93.57
91.42
87.86
83.18
Net Sales
1,218.65
1,145.49
1,166.95
1,156.14
1,095.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.99
9.02
19.24
17.79
14.87
Total Income
1,234.64
1,154.51
1,186.19
1,173.93
1,110.46
Total Expenditure
912.88
850.61
878.93
868.11
815.66
PBIDT
321.76
303.9
307.26
305.82
294.8
Interest
23.01
26.45
29.08
31.4
27.28
PBDT
298.75
277.45
278.18
274.42
267.52
Depreciation
51.38
45.72
48.91
38.6
37.62
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
49.58
50.51
44.79
44.53
47.14
Deferred Tax
12.19
9.38
16.52
14.65
10.08
Reported Profit After Tax
185.6
171.84
167.96
176.64
172.68
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
185.6
171.84
167.96
176.64
172.68
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
185.6
171.84
167.96
176.64
172.68
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.69
1.56
1.53
1.61
1.57
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
109.98
109.98
109.98
109.98
109.98
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
26.4
26.53
26.33
26.45
26.9
PBDTM(%)
24.51
24.22
23.83
23.73
24.41
PATM(%)
15.22
15
14.39
15.27
15.76
Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.Read More
ATGL aims to support India’s transition to a gas-based economy through this infrastructure development.Read More
The company's CNG (compressed natural gas) volume climbed by 20% year on year as its network expanded across numerous geographical areas.Read More
