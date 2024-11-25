iifl-logo-icon 1
Adani Total Gas Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

716.55
(1.81%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:44:54 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

3,037.81

1,695.6

1,874.55

1,718.96

yoy growth (%)

79.15

-9.54

9.05

32.09

Raw materials

-1,929.66

-769.62

-1,059.97

-1,092.65

As % of sales

63.52

45.38

56.54

63.56

Employee costs

-54.73

-51.52

-47.46

-42

As % of sales

1.8

3.03

2.53

2.44

Other costs

-280.42

-170.14

-172.36

-129.67

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.23

10.03

9.19

7.54

Operating profit

773

704.32

594.76

454.64

OPM

25.44

41.53

31.72

26.44

Depreciation

-82.73

-62.52

-50.7

-67.31

Interest expense

-52.73

-40.48

-41.05

-89.85

Other income

41.5

44.36

44.39

86.68

Profit before tax

679.04

645.68

547.4

384.16

Taxes

-174.38

-159.26

-111.16

-127.81

Tax rate

-25.68

-24.66

-20.3

-33.26

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

504.66

486.42

436.24

256.35

Exceptional items

0

-14.47

0

-27.64

Net profit

504.66

471.95

436.24

228.71

yoy growth (%)

6.93

8.18

90.73

32.27

NPM

16.61

27.83

23.27

13.3

