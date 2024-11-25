Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
3,037.81
1,695.6
1,874.55
1,718.96
yoy growth (%)
79.15
-9.54
9.05
32.09
Raw materials
-1,929.66
-769.62
-1,059.97
-1,092.65
As % of sales
63.52
45.38
56.54
63.56
Employee costs
-54.73
-51.52
-47.46
-42
As % of sales
1.8
3.03
2.53
2.44
Other costs
-280.42
-170.14
-172.36
-129.67
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.23
10.03
9.19
7.54
Operating profit
773
704.32
594.76
454.64
OPM
25.44
41.53
31.72
26.44
Depreciation
-82.73
-62.52
-50.7
-67.31
Interest expense
-52.73
-40.48
-41.05
-89.85
Other income
41.5
44.36
44.39
86.68
Profit before tax
679.04
645.68
547.4
384.16
Taxes
-174.38
-159.26
-111.16
-127.81
Tax rate
-25.68
-24.66
-20.3
-33.26
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
504.66
486.42
436.24
256.35
Exceptional items
0
-14.47
0
-27.64
Net profit
504.66
471.95
436.24
228.71
yoy growth (%)
6.93
8.18
90.73
32.27
NPM
16.61
27.83
23.27
13.3
Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.Read More
ATGL aims to support India’s transition to a gas-based economy through this infrastructure development.Read More
The company's CNG (compressed natural gas) volume climbed by 20% year on year as its network expanded across numerous geographical areas.Read More
