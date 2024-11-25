Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
79.15
-9.54
Op profit growth
9.75
18.42
EBIT growth
6.64
16.6
Net profit growth
10.06
6.07
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
25.44
41.53
31.72
EBIT margin
24.08
40.46
31.39
Net profit margin
16.76
27.29
23.27
RoCE
23.62
29.89
RoNW
5.85
6.79
RoA
4.11
5.04
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
4.63
4.29
3.97
Dividend per share
0.25
0.25
0.25
Cash EPS
3.87
3.63
3.5
Book value per share
21.96
17.58
13.37
Valuation ratios
P/E
464.09
224.06
21.76
P/CEPS
553.87
264.1
24.64
P/B
97.8
54.66
6.46
EV/EBIDTA
291.37
141.89
15.39
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-25.68
-24.66
-20.3
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
17.43
17.74
Inventory days
7.73
10.04
Creditor days
-36.75
-58.28
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-13.87
-16.95
-14.33
Net debt / equity
0.41
0.26
0.23
Net debt / op. profit
1.29
0.73
0.56
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-63.52
-45.38
-56.54
Employee costs
-1.8
-3.03
-2.53
Other costs
-9.23
-10.03
-9.19
Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.Read More
ATGL aims to support India’s transition to a gas-based economy through this infrastructure development.Read More
The company's CNG (compressed natural gas) volume climbed by 20% year on year as its network expanded across numerous geographical areas.Read More
