Adani Total Gas Ltd Key Ratios

672.45
(-0.13%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

79.15

-9.54

Op profit growth

9.75

18.42

EBIT growth

6.64

16.6

Net profit growth

10.06

6.07

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

25.44

41.53

31.72

EBIT margin

24.08

40.46

31.39

Net profit margin

16.76

27.29

23.27

RoCE

23.62

29.89

RoNW

5.85

6.79

RoA

4.11

5.04

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

4.63

4.29

3.97

Dividend per share

0.25

0.25

0.25

Cash EPS

3.87

3.63

3.5

Book value per share

21.96

17.58

13.37

Valuation ratios

P/E

464.09

224.06

21.76

P/CEPS

553.87

264.1

24.64

P/B

97.8

54.66

6.46

EV/EBIDTA

291.37

141.89

15.39

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-25.68

-24.66

-20.3

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

17.43

17.74

Inventory days

7.73

10.04

Creditor days

-36.75

-58.28

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-13.87

-16.95

-14.33

Net debt / equity

0.41

0.26

0.23

Net debt / op. profit

1.29

0.73

0.56

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-63.52

-45.38

-56.54

Employee costs

-1.8

-3.03

-2.53

Other costs

-9.23

-10.03

-9.19

Adani Total Gas : related Articles

25 Nov 2024|12:11 PM

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.

Read More
23 Sep 2024|12:15 PM

ATGL aims to support India’s transition to a gas-based economy through this infrastructure development.

Read More
30 Jul 2024|11:24 AM

The company's CNG (compressed natural gas) volume climbed by 20% year on year as its network expanded across numerous geographical areas.

Read More

