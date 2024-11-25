Adani Total Gas Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
109.98
109.98
109.98
109.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0.05
Reserves
3,453.39
2,828.07
2,320.01
1,842.44
Net Worth
3,563.37
2,938.05
2,429.99
1,952.47
Minority Interest
Debt
1,554.78
1,419.59
1,035.16
529.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
253.87
194.37
152.59
127.38
Total Liabilities
5,372.02
4,552.01
3,617.74
2,608.92
Fixed Assets
4,565.84
3,940.62
2,903.5
2,075.78
Intangible Assets
Investments
704.03
682.67
647.68
435.94
Deferred Tax Asset Net
29.38
18.61
15.78
16.89
Networking Capital
-379.26
-458.36
16.46
69.43
Inventories
95.69
90.96
76.78
52.01
Inventory Days
9.22
11.19
Sundry Debtors
407.95
315.47
186.55
103.68
Debtor Days
22.41
22.31
Other Current Assets
298.35
237.79
580.18
543.97
Sundry Creditors
-443.17
-425.13
-259.83
-196.34
Creditor Days
31.21
42.26
Other Current Liabilities
-738.08
-677.45
-567.22
-433.88
Cash
452.03
368.47
34.32
10.87
Total Assets
5,372.02
4,552.01
3,617.74
2,608.92
Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.Read More
ATGL aims to support India’s transition to a gas-based economy through this infrastructure development.Read More
The company's CNG (compressed natural gas) volume climbed by 20% year on year as its network expanded across numerous geographical areas.Read More
