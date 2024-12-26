iifl-logo-icon 1
682
(-0.02%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--580₹0.05-80%3,100300%
--590₹0.1-50%7,7500%
--600₹0.05-80%58,125-17.58%
--610₹0.05-83.33%47,2751.66%
--620₹0.05-83.33%27,900-23.40%
--630₹0.05-87.5%58,9002.70%
3,1000%₹80.30%640₹0.05-87.5%72,850-14.54%
7,75011.11%₹28.0511.08%650₹0.05-87.5%2,07,700-1.10%
21,7000%₹15.650%660₹0.05-95%68,200-53.19%
41,075-7.01%₹3.6-39.49%670₹0.05-98.27%38,750-52.83%
74,400-43.52%₹0.4-85.71%680₹5.5-43.58%76,725-12.38%
92,225-9.84%₹0.05-96.15%690₹17.51.44%60,450-32.75%
1,78,250-18.14%₹0.05-90.9%700₹27.70%2,12,350-4.19%
1,31,750-4.49%₹0.05-80%710₹36.75-1.86%51,925-6.94%
2,09,250-15.36%₹0.05-66.66%720₹46.051.88%1,01,525-12.66%
94,550-24.69%₹0.05-50%730₹59.854.17%45,7250%
1,29,425-9.72%₹0.05-75%740₹73.512.55%44,950-4.91%
5,27,000-10.76%₹0.050%750₹770.71%71,300-3.15%
2,00,7250.38%₹0.050%760₹76-7.31%38,750-1.96%
1,93,750-4.21%₹0.050%770₹92.0538.83%22,4750%
3,86,725-0.79%₹0.050%780₹103-4.05%82,925-6.14%
1,01,525-4.37%₹0.050%790₹105.850.17%13,9500%
6,51,000-1.06%₹0.050%800₹127-1.55%48,050-11.42%
72,8501.07%₹0.050%810₹143.9584.19%11,6250%
96,1000%₹0.050%820₹770%6,9750%
61,225-7.05%₹0.050%830₹118.750%17,8250%
93,775-7.63%₹0.050%840₹165.173.24%21,7000%
2,81,325-19.69%₹0.050%850₹118.850%13,1750%
84,475-15.50%₹0.05-50%860₹184.5527.8%3,1000%
23,2500%₹0.05-66.66%870--
81,375-1.86%₹0.050%880₹205.252.39%3,1000%
10,850-6.66%₹0.050%890₹215.252.25%3,8750%
2,92,175-2.07%₹0.050%900₹225.25-1.95%6,2000%
3,1000%₹0.050%910--
1,85,225-5.90%₹0.050%920₹245.250%2,3250%
1,550-33.33%₹0.050%930--
3,8750%₹0.050%940₹260.50%1,5500%
9,3000%₹0.050%950--
65,875-2.29%₹0.050%960--

Adani Total Gas: Related NEWS

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

25 Nov 2024|12:11 PM

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.

Adani Total Gas Secures $375M Global Financing to Expand City Gas Network

Adani Total Gas Secures $375M Global Financing to Expand City Gas Network

23 Sep 2024|12:15 PM

ATGL aims to support India’s transition to a gas-based economy through this infrastructure development.

Adani Total Gas Q1 net profit jumps ~14% y-o-y

Adani Total Gas Q1 net profit jumps ~14% y-o-y

30 Jul 2024|11:24 AM

The company's CNG (compressed natural gas) volume climbed by 20% year on year as its network expanded across numerous geographical areas.

