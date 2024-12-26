Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|580
|₹0.05-80%
|3,100300%
|-
|-
|590
|₹0.1-50%
|7,7500%
|-
|-
|600
|₹0.05-80%
|58,125-17.58%
|-
|-
|610
|₹0.05-83.33%
|47,2751.66%
|-
|-
|620
|₹0.05-83.33%
|27,900-23.40%
|-
|-
|630
|₹0.05-87.5%
|58,9002.70%
|3,1000%
|₹80.30%
|640
|₹0.05-87.5%
|72,850-14.54%
|7,75011.11%
|₹28.0511.08%
|650
|₹0.05-87.5%
|2,07,700-1.10%
|21,7000%
|₹15.650%
|660
|₹0.05-95%
|68,200-53.19%
|41,075-7.01%
|₹3.6-39.49%
|670
|₹0.05-98.27%
|38,750-52.83%
|74,400-43.52%
|₹0.4-85.71%
|680
|₹5.5-43.58%
|76,725-12.38%
|92,225-9.84%
|₹0.05-96.15%
|690
|₹17.51.44%
|60,450-32.75%
|1,78,250-18.14%
|₹0.05-90.9%
|700
|₹27.70%
|2,12,350-4.19%
|1,31,750-4.49%
|₹0.05-80%
|710
|₹36.75-1.86%
|51,925-6.94%
|2,09,250-15.36%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|720
|₹46.051.88%
|1,01,525-12.66%
|94,550-24.69%
|₹0.05-50%
|730
|₹59.854.17%
|45,7250%
|1,29,425-9.72%
|₹0.05-75%
|740
|₹73.512.55%
|44,950-4.91%
|5,27,000-10.76%
|₹0.050%
|750
|₹770.71%
|71,300-3.15%
|2,00,7250.38%
|₹0.050%
|760
|₹76-7.31%
|38,750-1.96%
|1,93,750-4.21%
|₹0.050%
|770
|₹92.0538.83%
|22,4750%
|3,86,725-0.79%
|₹0.050%
|780
|₹103-4.05%
|82,925-6.14%
|1,01,525-4.37%
|₹0.050%
|790
|₹105.850.17%
|13,9500%
|6,51,000-1.06%
|₹0.050%
|800
|₹127-1.55%
|48,050-11.42%
|72,8501.07%
|₹0.050%
|810
|₹143.9584.19%
|11,6250%
|96,1000%
|₹0.050%
|820
|₹770%
|6,9750%
|61,225-7.05%
|₹0.050%
|830
|₹118.750%
|17,8250%
|93,775-7.63%
|₹0.050%
|840
|₹165.173.24%
|21,7000%
|2,81,325-19.69%
|₹0.050%
|850
|₹118.850%
|13,1750%
|84,475-15.50%
|₹0.05-50%
|860
|₹184.5527.8%
|3,1000%
|23,2500%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|870
|-
|-
|81,375-1.86%
|₹0.050%
|880
|₹205.252.39%
|3,1000%
|10,850-6.66%
|₹0.050%
|890
|₹215.252.25%
|3,8750%
|2,92,175-2.07%
|₹0.050%
|900
|₹225.25-1.95%
|6,2000%
|3,1000%
|₹0.050%
|910
|-
|-
|1,85,225-5.90%
|₹0.050%
|920
|₹245.250%
|2,3250%
|1,550-33.33%
|₹0.050%
|930
|-
|-
|3,8750%
|₹0.050%
|940
|₹260.50%
|1,5500%
|9,3000%
|₹0.050%
|950
|-
|-
|65,875-2.29%
|₹0.050%
|960
|-
|-
Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.Read More
ATGL aims to support India’s transition to a gas-based economy through this infrastructure development.Read More
The company's CNG (compressed natural gas) volume climbed by 20% year on year as its network expanded across numerous geographical areas.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.