Adani Total Gas Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,816.49
4,683.39
3,206.36
1,784.47
1,990.9
Excise Duty
341.75
305.2
168.55
88.87
116.35
Net Sales
4,474.74
4,378.19
3,037.81
1,695.6
1,874.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
61.92
54.2
41.5
44.36
44.39
Total Income
4,536.66
4,432.39
3,079.31
1,739.96
1,918.94
Total Expenditure
3,371.02
3,508.32
2,264.81
1,005.75
1,279.79
PBIDT
1,165.64
924.07
814.5
734.21
639.15
Interest
111.45
78.43
52.73
40.48
41.05
PBDT
1,054.19
845.64
761.77
693.73
598.1
Depreciation
157.88
113.1
82.73
62.52
50.7
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
179.89
148.65
148.19
139.09
122.54
Deferred Tax
48.92
37.4
26.19
20.17
-11.38
Reported Profit After Tax
667.5
546.49
504.66
471.95
436.24
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
667.5
546.49
509.4
462.82
436.32
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-10.82
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
667.5
546.49
509.4
473.64
436.32
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.07
4.97
4.63
4.21
3.97
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
25
25
25
25
25
Equity
109.98
109.98
109.98
109.98
109.98
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
26.04
21.1
26.81
43.3
34.09
PBDTM(%)
23.55
19.31
25.07
40.91
31.9
PATM(%)
14.91
12.48
16.61
27.83
23.27
Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.Read More
ATGL aims to support India’s transition to a gas-based economy through this infrastructure development.Read More
The company's CNG (compressed natural gas) volume climbed by 20% year on year as its network expanded across numerous geographical areas.Read More
