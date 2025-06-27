Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas shares surged more than 7% on Friday, continuing a strong run that has now stretched across five straight trading sessions. The stock climbed as high as ₹694.00 on the BSE, logging a sharp intraday jump of 7.48%.

The buying momentum has been building all week. In the past five sessions alone, the stock has gained nearly 12.5%, drawing clear attention from traders and long-term investors alike.

More than 97 lakh shares changed hands during the session far higher than the weekly average of 21 lakh and well above the monthly average of 14 lakh. That surge in activity points to a renewed sense of interest, possibly driven by recent developments on the corporate front.

Earlier this week, on June 25, Adani Total Gas announced a strategic partnership with Jio-bp, a joint venture between Reliance Industries and bp.

As part of the agreement:

Adani’s fuel retail outlets will now sell Jio-bp’s high-performance petrol and diesel.

At the same time, Jio-bp fuel stations will be outfitted with Adani’s CNG infrastructure in approved locations.

The deal applies to both existing sites and future expansion plans for both firms.

The partnership effectively aligns two powerful energy networks Adani Group and TotalEnergies on one side, and Reliance Industries and bp on the other potentially reshaping fuel distribution dynamics across India.

On June 27, 2025, Adani Total Gas shares closed at ₹682, which is a 5.65% gain in the National Stock Exchange. Adani Total Gas shares have dipped 24% in the last year, and slid 9% in the year-to-date, and gained 1.14% in the last month.

