Adani Total Gas Ltd Futures Share Price

628.2
(-7.79%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Here's the list of Adani Total Gas's futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the Adani Total Gas's futures contract.

QUICKLINKS FOR Adani Total Gas Ltd

  • Open658.25
  • Day's High658.25
  • Spot628.2
  • Prev. Close650.3
  • Day's Low587.5
  • ViewShort BuildUp
  • Market Lot775
  • OI(Chg %)6,42,475 (18.11%)
  • Roll Over%1.33
  • Roll Cost5.31
  • Traded Vol.20,28,950 (68.36%)

Adani Total Gas: Related NEWS

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

25 Nov 2024|12:11 PM

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.

Adani Total Gas Secures $375M Global Financing to Expand City Gas Network

Adani Total Gas Secures $375M Global Financing to Expand City Gas Network

23 Sep 2024|12:15 PM

ATGL aims to support India’s transition to a gas-based economy through this infrastructure development.

Adani Total Gas Q1 net profit jumps ~14% y-o-y

Adani Total Gas Q1 net profit jumps ~14% y-o-y

30 Jul 2024|11:24 AM

The company's CNG (compressed natural gas) volume climbed by 20% year on year as its network expanded across numerous geographical areas.

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

