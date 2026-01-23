Top Stocks for Today - 23rd January 2026

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

ONGC: The business said that it has acquired equity investment in two joint ventures with Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines. Hence, it became a 50% partner in Bharat Ethane One IFSC and Bharat Ethane Two IFSC. The company has made an aggregate investment of ₹40 Crore via a private placement to bolster its logistics capabilities.

Interglobe Aviation: The business posted a sharp decline in its profitability for the quarter ended December 2025. The aviation’s net profit slipped as much as 77.50% on a year-on-year basis to ₹550 Crore as compared to ₹2,448 Crore. Revenue for the quarter jumped as much as 6.20% to ₹23,471 Crore. In the same period of previous year, the business posted a revenue of ₹22,110 Crore.

DLF: The company posted a stable performance for the quarter under review. It has posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,203.36 Crore. This is higher by 13.70% on a year-on-year basis. Revenue for the period jumped as much as 32.20% to ₹2,020.22 Crore. However, EBITDA for the period slipped 2.50% to ₹389 Crore and margins shrunk to 19.30%.

Adani Total Gas: The business said that its net profit for Q3FY26 slipped nearly 3.30% on QoQ basis to ₹158.60 Crore. Revenue for the period jumped marginally by 4% to ₹1,639 Crore and EBITDA for the period jumped by 3.60% to ₹305 Crore.

Premier Energies: The company said that net profit jumped 53.50% on a y-o-y basis to ₹391.70 Crore. In the same period of previous year, company posted a net profit of ₹255.20 Crore.

