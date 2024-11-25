Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th April, 2024 and submission of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 The Board has recommended Dividend of Re. 0.25 (Rupees Twenty-Five Paise only) per Equity Share of face value of Re.1/- each fully paid-up for the Financial Year 2023-24, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company. Pursuant to the Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations, it is hereby informed that the Company has fixed Friday, 14th June 2024 as Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members of the Company to receive Dividend of Re. 0.25 (Rupees Twenty-Five Paise only) per Equity Share having face value of Re.1/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2023-24. The said Dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, shall be paid on or after 25th June 2024, subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable.