Adani Total Gas Ltd Board Meeting

662.25
(-1.13%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Adani Total Gas CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Oct 202416 Oct 2024
Adani Total Gas Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jul 202422 Jul 2024
Adani Total Gas Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)
Board Meeting30 Apr 202422 Apr 2024
Adani Total Gas Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and to consider and recommend dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th April, 2024 and submission of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 Recommendation of final dividend by the board at its meeting held on 30th April 2024 subject to the approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.04.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jan 202420 Jan 2024
Adani Total Gas Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve ADANI TOTAL GAS LTD has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 30, 2024 Submission of Media Release and Investors Presentation on Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)

Adani Total Gas: Related News

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

25 Nov 2024|12:11 PM

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.

Adani Total Gas Secures $375M Global Financing to Expand City Gas Network

Adani Total Gas Secures $375M Global Financing to Expand City Gas Network

23 Sep 2024|12:15 PM

ATGL aims to support India’s transition to a gas-based economy through this infrastructure development.

Adani Total Gas Q1 net profit jumps ~14% y-o-y

Adani Total Gas Q1 net profit jumps ~14% y-o-y

30 Jul 2024|11:24 AM

The company's CNG (compressed natural gas) volume climbed by 20% year on year as its network expanded across numerous geographical areas.

