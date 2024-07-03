Summary

KNR Constructions Limited was incorporated on July 11, 1995 and received its certificate of commencement of business on August 9, 1995. The Company is a leading player in the countrys infrastructure sector, where it mainly focuses on providing infrastructure services for Highways, Flyovers &Bridges, and Irrigation sectors. KNRCL s name is reckoned as reputed developer of Highways in HAMs BOT , Annuity Models. KNRCL, developer of 2 BoT, 2 Annuity projects and 11 HAM projects of Highways in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Kerala and Bihar states.The Company has a portfolio of 12 projects of which 6 HAM projects worth Rs 65,312 million (BPC), two BOT toll projects and two annuity projects (with 40% stake). The 2 BOT toll and 2 annuity projects are already operational, financial closure for 4 HAM Projects have been achieved and project work was started in 3 HAM projects with appointed declared by NHAI. In 1997, the Company has acquired at their book values the assets and liabilities of partnership business of M/s K Narasimha Reddi & Co. (the firm) for a total consideration of Rs.3.19 Crores w.e.f. April 1, 1997. At the time of acquisition, the firm was engaged in the business of undertaking civil and mechanical contracts work. The firm was constituted in the year 1979 and was re-constituted on several occasions. Over a period of time the company has gained expertise in construction of roads on EPC basis and further diversified into other infrastructure segments l

Read More