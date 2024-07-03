Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹356
Prev. Close₹346.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹4,624.21
Day's High₹356.95
Day's Low₹333.1
52 Week's High₹415.4
52 Week's Low₹236.75
Book Value₹131.35
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,460.73
P/E12.76
EPS27.16
Divi. Yield0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
56.25
56.25
56.25
56.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,169.41
2,678.03
2,185.72
1,811.58
Net Worth
3,225.66
2,734.28
2,241.97
1,867.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,702.62
2,244.23
1,931.65
1,541.05
yoy growth (%)
20.42
16.18
25.34
70.74
Raw materials
-926.45
-753.28
-505.51
-335.08
As % of sales
34.27
33.56
26.17
21.74
Employee costs
-132.09
-125.21
-72.11
-55.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
392.38
304.4
268.15
174.08
Depreciation
-144.37
-191.84
-134.14
-63.87
Tax paid
-136.95
-68.45
3.94
-5.96
Working capital
313.05
181.25
197
-70.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.42
16.18
25.34
70.74
Op profit growth
10.01
26.14
68.18
50.14
EBIT growth
25.38
20.77
48.63
37.65
Net profit growth
8.41
-17.22
73.03
-2.37
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,429.49
4,062.36
3,605.82
2,903.63
2,451.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,429.49
4,062.36
3,605.82
2,903.63
2,451.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
144.69
98.52
66.27
136.87
65.69
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
K Narasimha Reddy
Executive Director & CFO
K Jalandhar Reddy
Non Executive Director
Kamidi Yashoda
Independent Director
Gottipulla Chandra Rekha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Haritha Varanasi
Independent Director
Wdaru Rampulla Reddy
Independent Director
K Udaya Bhaskara Reddy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
KNR Constructions Limited was incorporated on July 11, 1995 and received its certificate of commencement of business on August 9, 1995. The Company is a leading player in the countrys infrastructure sector, where it mainly focuses on providing infrastructure services for Highways, Flyovers &Bridges, and Irrigation sectors. KNRCL s name is reckoned as reputed developer of Highways in HAMs BOT , Annuity Models. KNRCL, developer of 2 BoT, 2 Annuity projects and 11 HAM projects of Highways in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Kerala and Bihar states.The Company has a portfolio of 12 projects of which 6 HAM projects worth Rs 65,312 million (BPC), two BOT toll projects and two annuity projects (with 40% stake). The 2 BOT toll and 2 annuity projects are already operational, financial closure for 4 HAM Projects have been achieved and project work was started in 3 HAM projects with appointed declared by NHAI. In 1997, the Company has acquired at their book values the assets and liabilities of partnership business of M/s K Narasimha Reddi & Co. (the firm) for a total consideration of Rs.3.19 Crores w.e.f. April 1, 1997. At the time of acquisition, the firm was engaged in the business of undertaking civil and mechanical contracts work. The firm was constituted in the year 1979 and was re-constituted on several occasions. Over a period of time the company has gained expertise in construction of roads on EPC basis and further diversified into other infrastructure segments l
The KNR Constructions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹336.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KNR Constructions Ltd is ₹9460.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of KNR Constructions Ltd is 12.76 and 2.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KNR Constructions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KNR Constructions Ltd is ₹236.75 and ₹415.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
KNR Constructions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.53%, 3 Years at 4.85%, 1 Year at 33.42%, 6 Month at -4.67%, 3 Month at 3.78% and 1 Month at 5.72%.
