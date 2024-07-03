iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

KNR Constructions Ltd Share Price

336.4
(-2.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:04:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open356
  • Day's High356.95
  • 52 Wk High415.4
  • Prev. Close346.35
  • Day's Low333.1
  • 52 Wk Low 236.75
  • Turnover (lac)4,624.21
  • P/E12.76
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value131.35
  • EPS27.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,460.73
  • Div. Yield0.07
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

KNR Constructions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

356

Prev. Close

346.35

Turnover(Lac.)

4,624.21

Day's High

356.95

Day's Low

333.1

52 Week's High

415.4

52 Week's Low

236.75

Book Value

131.35

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,460.73

P/E

12.76

EPS

27.16

Divi. Yield

0.07

KNR Constructions Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.25

Record Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

KNR Constructions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

KNR Constructions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.80%

Non-Promoter- 37.13%

Institutions: 37.13%

Non-Institutions: 14.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

KNR Constructions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

56.25

56.25

56.25

56.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,169.41

2,678.03

2,185.72

1,811.58

Net Worth

3,225.66

2,734.28

2,241.97

1,867.83

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,702.62

2,244.23

1,931.65

1,541.05

yoy growth (%)

20.42

16.18

25.34

70.74

Raw materials

-926.45

-753.28

-505.51

-335.08

As % of sales

34.27

33.56

26.17

21.74

Employee costs

-132.09

-125.21

-72.11

-55.23

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

392.38

304.4

268.15

174.08

Depreciation

-144.37

-191.84

-134.14

-63.87

Tax paid

-136.95

-68.45

3.94

-5.96

Working capital

313.05

181.25

197

-70.29

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.42

16.18

25.34

70.74

Op profit growth

10.01

26.14

68.18

50.14

EBIT growth

25.38

20.77

48.63

37.65

Net profit growth

8.41

-17.22

73.03

-2.37

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,429.49

4,062.36

3,605.82

2,903.63

2,451.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,429.49

4,062.36

3,605.82

2,903.63

2,451.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

144.69

98.52

66.27

136.87

65.69

View Annually Results

KNR Constructions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT KNR Constructions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

K Narasimha Reddy

Executive Director & CFO

K Jalandhar Reddy

Non Executive Director

Kamidi Yashoda

Independent Director

Gottipulla Chandra Rekha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Haritha Varanasi

Independent Director

Wdaru Rampulla Reddy

Independent Director

K Udaya Bhaskara Reddy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by KNR Constructions Ltd

Summary

KNR Constructions Limited was incorporated on July 11, 1995 and received its certificate of commencement of business on August 9, 1995. The Company is a leading player in the countrys infrastructure sector, where it mainly focuses on providing infrastructure services for Highways, Flyovers &Bridges, and Irrigation sectors. KNRCL s name is reckoned as reputed developer of Highways in HAMs BOT , Annuity Models. KNRCL, developer of 2 BoT, 2 Annuity projects and 11 HAM projects of Highways in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Kerala and Bihar states.The Company has a portfolio of 12 projects of which 6 HAM projects worth Rs 65,312 million (BPC), two BOT toll projects and two annuity projects (with 40% stake). The 2 BOT toll and 2 annuity projects are already operational, financial closure for 4 HAM Projects have been achieved and project work was started in 3 HAM projects with appointed declared by NHAI. In 1997, the Company has acquired at their book values the assets and liabilities of partnership business of M/s K Narasimha Reddi & Co. (the firm) for a total consideration of Rs.3.19 Crores w.e.f. April 1, 1997. At the time of acquisition, the firm was engaged in the business of undertaking civil and mechanical contracts work. The firm was constituted in the year 1979 and was re-constituted on several occasions. Over a period of time the company has gained expertise in construction of roads on EPC basis and further diversified into other infrastructure segments l
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the KNR Constructions Ltd share price today?

The KNR Constructions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹336.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of KNR Constructions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KNR Constructions Ltd is ₹9460.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of KNR Constructions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of KNR Constructions Ltd is 12.76 and 2.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of KNR Constructions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KNR Constructions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KNR Constructions Ltd is ₹236.75 and ₹415.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of KNR Constructions Ltd?

KNR Constructions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.53%, 3 Years at 4.85%, 1 Year at 33.42%, 6 Month at -4.67%, 3 Month at 3.78% and 1 Month at 5.72%.

What is the shareholding pattern of KNR Constructions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of KNR Constructions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.81 %
Institutions - 37.13 %
Public - 14.06 %

QUICKLINKS FOR KNR Constructions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.