KNR Constructions Ltd Board Meeting

KNR Construct. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
KNR CONSTRUCTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Submission of unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting26 Sep 202426 Sep 2024
Outcome of board meeting
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
KNR CONSTRUCTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Any other matter with the permission of the chair As enclosed (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
KNR CONSTRUCTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results (Standalone and consolidated) and recommendation of final dividend if any on equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
KNR CONSTRUCTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair Outcome of Board Meeting held on 08.02.2024 Change in the Directorate (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

