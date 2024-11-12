|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|KNR CONSTRUCTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Submission of unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Sep 2024
|26 Sep 2024
|Outcome of board meeting
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|KNR CONSTRUCTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Any other matter with the permission of the chair As enclosed (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|KNR CONSTRUCTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results (Standalone and consolidated) and recommendation of final dividend if any on equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|KNR CONSTRUCTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair Outcome of Board Meeting held on 08.02.2024 Change in the Directorate (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
