KNR Constructions exits 4 road projects in ₹1,543 Crore deal

KNR Constructions Limited announced that it has executed share purchase agreements with Indus Infra Trust. The transaction is for the proposed sale of its 100% shareholding, including sub-debt, in four road special purpose vehicles.

Following this development, the company’s counter jumped as much as 9% in today’s session.

At around 1.26 PM, KNR Constructions was trading 4.52% higher at ₹178.75 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹186, and ₹173.77, respectively.

These SPAs were inked on December 24, 2025 and are related to Palani Infra, KNR Ramagiri Infra, KNR Guruvayur Infra and KNR Ramanattukara Infra.

As part of the deal, KNR Construction will receive a total consideration of ₹1,543.19 Crore. This includes ₹1,398.65 Crore as the sale consideration and ₹144.54 Crore towards estimated cash surplus to be transferred to the company in an agreed manner.

The company announced that it is planning an investment of ₹566.83 Crore in equity and sub-debt across these SPVs.

This spin-off is subject to regulatory, authority, and lender approvals. This also includes share transfer restrictions under the respective concession agreements with the National Highways Authority of India.

The company expects to complete the transaction on or before September 30, 2026.

