iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

KNR Constructions exits 4 road projects in ₹1,543 Crore deal

26 Dec 2025 , 02:05 PM

KNR Constructions Limited announced that it has executed share purchase agreements with Indus Infra Trust. The transaction is for the proposed sale of its 100% shareholding, including sub-debt, in four road special purpose vehicles.

Following this development, the company’s counter jumped as much as 9% in today’s session.

At around 1.26 PM, KNR Constructions was trading 4.52% higher at ₹178.75 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹186, and ₹173.77, respectively.

These SPAs were inked on December 24, 2025 and are related to Palani Infra, KNR Ramagiri Infra, KNR Guruvayur Infra and KNR Ramanattukara Infra.

As part of the deal, KNR Construction will receive a total consideration of ₹1,543.19 Crore. This includes ₹1,398.65 Crore as the sale consideration and ₹144.54 Crore towards estimated cash surplus to be transferred to the company in an agreed manner.

The company announced that it is planning an investment of ₹566.83 Crore in equity and sub-debt across these SPVs.

This spin-off is subject to regulatory, authority, and lender approvals. This also includes share transfer restrictions under the respective concession agreements with the National Highways Authority of India.

The company expects to complete the transaction on or before September 30, 2026.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • KNR Constructions
  • KNR Constructions Exit
  • KNR Constructions News
  • KNR Constructions Order
  • KNR Constructions Sale
  • KNR Constructions Updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

KNR Constructions exits 4 road projects in ₹1,543 Crore deal

KNR Constructions exits 4 road projects in ₹1,543 Crore deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2025|02:05 PM
Vodafone Idea gets penalty orders worth ₹83 Crore

Vodafone Idea gets penalty orders worth ₹83 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2025|02:02 PM
Vikran Engineering bags ₹459 Crore order from NTPC RE

Vikran Engineering bags ₹459 Crore order from NTPC RE

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2025|01:59 PM
Ola Electric bags ₹367 Crore PLI-Auto incentive for FY25

Ola Electric bags ₹367 Crore PLI-Auto incentive for FY25

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2025|01:51 PM
Castrol India stock gains as Stonepeak launches offer to acquire 26% stake

Castrol India stock gains as Stonepeak launches offer to acquire 26% stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2025|01:47 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.