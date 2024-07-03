KNR Constructions Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1,944.86
985
1,414
996.01
1,038.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,944.86
985
1,414
996.01
1,038.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
147.2
20.9
125.25
6.52
5.34
Total Income
2,092.06
1,005.9
1,539.26
1,002.53
1,043.79
Total Expenditure
1,090.19
706.39
1,039.49
770.1
806.86
PBIDT
1,001.87
299.5
499.77
232.43
236.93
Interest
88.74
37.13
37.07
27.66
20.61
PBDT
913.13
262.37
462.7
204.77
216.32
Depreciation
237.93
30.07
40.54
40.68
39.21
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
82.2
55
108.79
26.98
37.32
Deferred Tax
7.94
-0.36
-14.14
1.28
-2.76
Reported Profit After Tax
585.06
177.66
327.51
135.84
142.54
Minority Interest After NP
138.55
-6.6
-12.69
-3.92
-4.63
Net Profit after Minority Interest
441.47
172.58
353.3
139.61
147.38
Extra-ordinary Items
-13.01
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
454.48
172.58
353.3
139.61
147.38
EPS (Unit Curr.)
15.7
6.14
12.56
4.96
5.24
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
56.25
56.25
56.25
56.25
56.25
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
51.51
30.4
35.34
23.33
22.81
PBDTM(%)
46.95
26.63
32.72
20.55
20.83
PATM(%)
30.08
18.03
23.16
13.63
13.72
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.