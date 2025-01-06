iifl-logo-icon 1
KNR Constructions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

328.85
(-5.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

KNR Construct. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

392.38

304.4

268.15

174.08

Depreciation

-144.37

-191.84

-134.14

-63.87

Tax paid

-136.95

-68.45

3.94

-5.96

Working capital

313.05

181.25

197

-70.29

Other operating items

Operating

424.09

225.34

334.94

33.95

Capital expenditure

83.71

390.46

177.85

188.02

Free cash flow

507.8

615.8

512.79

221.97

Equity raised

3,191.29

2,500.24

1,730.59

1,426.71

Investing

-225.03

179.25

0.52

85.23

Financing

162.29

27.47

76.33

184.31

Dividends paid

0

0

5.62

7.03

Net in cash

3,636.36

3,322.77

2,325.87

1,925.26

