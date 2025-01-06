KNR Constructions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
392.38
304.4
268.15
174.08
Depreciation
-144.37
-191.84
-134.14
-63.87
Tax paid
-136.95
-68.45
3.94
-5.96
Working capital
313.05
181.25
197
-70.29
Other operating items
Operating
424.09
225.34
334.94
33.95
Capital expenditure
83.71
390.46
177.85
188.02
Free cash flow
507.8
615.8
512.79
221.97
Equity raised
3,191.29
2,500.24
1,730.59
1,426.71
Investing
-225.03
179.25
0.52
85.23
Financing
162.29
27.47
76.33
184.31
Dividends paid
0
0
5.62
7.03
Net in cash
3,636.36
3,322.77
2,325.87
1,925.26
