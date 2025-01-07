Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,702.62
2,244.23
1,931.65
1,541.05
yoy growth (%)
20.42
16.18
25.34
70.74
Raw materials
-926.45
-753.28
-505.51
-335.08
As % of sales
34.27
33.56
26.17
21.74
Employee costs
-132.09
-125.21
-72.11
-55.23
As % of sales
4.88
5.57
3.73
3.58
Other costs
-1,108.24
-878.66
-967.89
-921.14
As % of sales (Other Cost)
41
39.15
50.1
59.77
Operating profit
535.83
487.06
386.12
229.57
OPM
19.82
21.7
19.98
14.89
Depreciation
-144.37
-191.84
-134.14
-63.87
Interest expense
-48.72
-47.41
-23.14
-21.89
Other income
49.64
56.58
39.31
30.27
Profit before tax
392.38
304.4
268.15
174.08
Taxes
-136.95
-68.45
3.94
-5.96
Tax rate
-34.9
-22.48
1.46
-3.42
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
255.42
235.94
272.09
168.11
Exceptional items
-11.24
-10.72
0
-10.86
Net profit
244.17
225.22
272.09
157.25
yoy growth (%)
8.41
-17.22
73.03
-2.37
NPM
9.03
10.03
14.08
10.2
