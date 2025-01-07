iifl-logo-icon 1
KNR Constructions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

335.95
(2.16%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,702.62

2,244.23

1,931.65

1,541.05

yoy growth (%)

20.42

16.18

25.34

70.74

Raw materials

-926.45

-753.28

-505.51

-335.08

As % of sales

34.27

33.56

26.17

21.74

Employee costs

-132.09

-125.21

-72.11

-55.23

As % of sales

4.88

5.57

3.73

3.58

Other costs

-1,108.24

-878.66

-967.89

-921.14

As % of sales (Other Cost)

41

39.15

50.1

59.77

Operating profit

535.83

487.06

386.12

229.57

OPM

19.82

21.7

19.98

14.89

Depreciation

-144.37

-191.84

-134.14

-63.87

Interest expense

-48.72

-47.41

-23.14

-21.89

Other income

49.64

56.58

39.31

30.27

Profit before tax

392.38

304.4

268.15

174.08

Taxes

-136.95

-68.45

3.94

-5.96

Tax rate

-34.9

-22.48

1.46

-3.42

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

255.42

235.94

272.09

168.11

Exceptional items

-11.24

-10.72

0

-10.86

Net profit

244.17

225.22

272.09

157.25

yoy growth (%)

8.41

-17.22

73.03

-2.37

NPM

9.03

10.03

14.08

10.2

