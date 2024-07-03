Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinancial Services
Open₹1,810
Prev. Close₹1,804.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹34,868.43
Day's High₹1,828.5
Day's Low₹1,800.05
52 Week's High₹1,989.8
52 Week's Low₹811
Book Value₹68.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)37,731.82
P/E82.08
EPS21.99
Divi. Yield1.22
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
104.5
104.5
104.5
104.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,055.38
861.36
745.63
578.09
Net Worth
1,159.88
965.86
850.13
682.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
270.58
168.15
0
121.61
yoy growth (%)
60.91
0
-100
19.54
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-34.18
-39.97
0
-22.62
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
206.36
97.17
0
91.83
Depreciation
-7.28
-8.68
0
-3.49
Tax paid
-46.3
-19.85
0
-23.98
Working capital
38.93
-15.13
2.65
-17.76
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
60.91
0
-100
19.54
Op profit growth
174.4
0
-100
23.37
EBIT growth
112.33
0
-100
17.75
Net profit growth
107.01
0
-100
-11.7
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
812.26
555.09
551.33
343.72
225.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
812.26
555.09
551.33
343.72
225.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
95.05
65.85
54.57
56.92
59.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
BSE Ltd
BSE
5,339.75
|114.86
|72,287.59
|281.72
|0.28
|747.09
|228.42
Central Depository Services (India) Ltd
CDSL
1,805.35
|82.1
|37,731.82
|171.15
|1.22
|247.81
|57.68
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd
MCX
6,160.85
|139.08
|31,393.83
|110.53
|0.12
|256.56
|347.29
KFin Technologies Ltd
KFINTECH
1,472.2
|86.73
|25,289.52
|85.18
|0.39
|269.23
|70.48
Computer Age Management Services Ltd
CAMS
5,096.05
|62.96
|25,159.26
|115.22
|0.91
|341.9
|200.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman/Public Interest Direc
Balkrishna Vinayak Chaubal
Public Interest Director
BIMALKUMAR NATVARLAL PATEL
Public Interest Director
Sidhartha Pradhan
Public Interest Director
Umesh Bellur
Director(Shareholders)
Masil Jeya Mohan P.
Managing Director & CEO
Nehal Naleen Vora
Public Interest Director
Rajeshree Sabnavis
Public Interest Director
G.Mahalingam
Public Interest Director
Prof. Varsha Apte
Director
KAMALA KANTHARAJ
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Central Depository Services (India) Ltd
Summary
Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) was incorporated at Mumbai on December 12, 1997 as a Public Limited Company. The Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business from Ministry of Corporate Affairs on December 19, 1997. The Company was initially registered by way of a Certificate of Registration on August 19, 1998 by SEBI under the Depositories Regulations and subsequently obtained its Certificate of Commencement of Business as a depository under Depositories Regulations on February 8, 1999. ]CDSL is one of Indias leading securities depositories. It was set up with the objective of providing convenient, dependable and secure depository services at affordable cost to all market participants. A depository facilitates holding of securities in the electronic form and enables securities transactions to be processed by book entry by a Depository Participant (DP) who acts as an agent of the depository, offers depository services to investors.CDSL was initially promoted by the BSE Ltd., which thereafter divested its stake to leading banks. All leading stock exchanges like the BSE Ltd., National Stock Exchange and Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India have established connectivity with CDSL. CDSL offers other online services such as e-voting, e-Locker, National Academy Depository, easi (Electronic Access to Security Information), easiest (Electronic Access to Securities Information and Execution of Secured Transaction) and mobile application (myeasi, m-voting)
Read More
The Central Depository Services India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1805.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Central Depository Services India Ltd is ₹37731.82 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Central Depository Services India Ltd is 82.08 and 31.29 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Central Depository Services India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Central Depository Services India Ltd is ₹811 and ₹1989.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Central Depository Services India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 70.83%, 3 Years at 33.05%, 1 Year at 95.90%, 6 Month at 55.66%, 3 Month at 27.56% and 1 Month at 8.50%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.