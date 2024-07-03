iifl-logo-icon 1
Central Depository Services (India) Ltd Share Price

1,805.35
(0.03%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:36:02 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,810
  • Day's High1,828.5
  • 52 Wk High1,989.8
  • Prev. Close1,804.85
  • Day's Low1,800.05
  • 52 Wk Low 811
  • Turnover (lac)34,868.43
  • P/E82.08
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value68.72
  • EPS21.99
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)37,731.82
  • Div. Yield1.22
  • Open1,818.3
  • Day's High1,821.75
  • Spot1,806.65
  • Prev. Close1,814.4
  • Day's Low1,773.6
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot350
  • OI(Chg %)-1,63,800 (-18.06%)
  • Roll Over%14.64
  • Roll Cost1.49
  • Traded Vol.14,21,350 (-26.38%)
Central Depository Services (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Financial Services

Open

1,810

Prev. Close

1,804.85

Turnover(Lac.)

34,868.43

Day's High

1,828.5

Day's Low

1,800.05

52 Week's High

1,989.8

52 Week's Low

811

Book Value

68.72

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

37,731.82

P/E

82.08

EPS

21.99

Divi. Yield

1.22

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd Corporate Action

4 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 16 Jul, 2024

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jul, 2024

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Demat Account

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:02 AM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 15.00%

Non-Promoter- 35.33%

Institutions: 35.33%

Non-Institutions: 49.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

104.5

104.5

104.5

104.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,055.38

861.36

745.63

578.09

Net Worth

1,159.88

965.86

850.13

682.59

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

270.58

168.15

0

121.61

yoy growth (%)

60.91

0

-100

19.54

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-34.18

-39.97

0

-22.62

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

206.36

97.17

0

91.83

Depreciation

-7.28

-8.68

0

-3.49

Tax paid

-46.3

-19.85

0

-23.98

Working capital

38.93

-15.13

2.65

-17.76

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

60.91

0

-100

19.54

Op profit growth

174.4

0

-100

23.37

EBIT growth

112.33

0

-100

17.75

Net profit growth

107.01

0

-100

-11.7

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

812.26

555.09

551.33

343.72

225.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

812.26

555.09

551.33

343.72

225.11

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

95.05

65.85

54.57

56.92

59.15

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

BSE Ltd

BSE

5,339.75

114.8672,287.59281.720.28747.09228.42

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd

CDSL

1,805.35

82.137,731.82171.151.22247.8157.68

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd

MCX

6,160.85

139.0831,393.83110.530.12256.56347.29

KFin Technologies Ltd

KFINTECH

1,472.2

86.7325,289.5285.180.39269.2370.48

Computer Age Management Services Ltd

CAMS

5,096.05

62.9625,159.26115.220.91341.9200.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Central Depository Services (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman/Public Interest Direc

Balkrishna Vinayak Chaubal

Public Interest Director

BIMALKUMAR NATVARLAL PATEL

Public Interest Director

Sidhartha Pradhan

Public Interest Director

Umesh Bellur

Director(Shareholders)

Masil Jeya Mohan P.

Managing Director & CEO

Nehal Naleen Vora

Public Interest Director

Rajeshree Sabnavis

Public Interest Director

G.Mahalingam

Public Interest Director

Prof. Varsha Apte

Director

KAMALA KANTHARAJ

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Central Depository Services (India) Ltd

Summary

Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) was incorporated at Mumbai on December 12, 1997 as a Public Limited Company. The Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business from Ministry of Corporate Affairs on December 19, 1997. The Company was initially registered by way of a Certificate of Registration on August 19, 1998 by SEBI under the Depositories Regulations and subsequently obtained its Certificate of Commencement of Business as a depository under Depositories Regulations on February 8, 1999. ]CDSL is one of Indias leading securities depositories. It was set up with the objective of providing convenient, dependable and secure depository services at affordable cost to all market participants. A depository facilitates holding of securities in the electronic form and enables securities transactions to be processed by book entry by a Depository Participant (DP) who acts as an agent of the depository, offers depository services to investors.CDSL was initially promoted by the BSE Ltd., which thereafter divested its stake to leading banks. All leading stock exchanges like the BSE Ltd., National Stock Exchange and Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India have established connectivity with CDSL. CDSL offers other online services such as e-voting, e-Locker, National Academy Depository, easi (Electronic Access to Security Information), easiest (Electronic Access to Securities Information and Execution of Secured Transaction) and mobile application (myeasi, m-voting)
Company FAQs

What is the Central Depository Services India Ltd share price today?

The Central Depository Services India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1805.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Central Depository Services India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Central Depository Services India Ltd is ₹37731.82 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Central Depository Services India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Central Depository Services India Ltd is 82.08 and 31.29 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Central Depository Services India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Central Depository Services India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Central Depository Services India Ltd is ₹811 and ₹1989.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Central Depository Services India Ltd?

Central Depository Services India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 70.83%, 3 Years at 33.05%, 1 Year at 95.90%, 6 Month at 55.66%, 3 Month at 27.56% and 1 Month at 8.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Central Depository Services India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Central Depository Services India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 15.00 %
Institutions - 35.34 %
Public - 49.66 %

