Summary

Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) was incorporated at Mumbai on December 12, 1997 as a Public Limited Company. The Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business from Ministry of Corporate Affairs on December 19, 1997. The Company was initially registered by way of a Certificate of Registration on August 19, 1998 by SEBI under the Depositories Regulations and subsequently obtained its Certificate of Commencement of Business as a depository under Depositories Regulations on February 8, 1999. ]CDSL is one of Indias leading securities depositories. It was set up with the objective of providing convenient, dependable and secure depository services at affordable cost to all market participants. A depository facilitates holding of securities in the electronic form and enables securities transactions to be processed by book entry by a Depository Participant (DP) who acts as an agent of the depository, offers depository services to investors.CDSL was initially promoted by the BSE Ltd., which thereafter divested its stake to leading banks. All leading stock exchanges like the BSE Ltd., National Stock Exchange and Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India have established connectivity with CDSL. CDSL offers other online services such as e-voting, e-Locker, National Academy Depository, easi (Electronic Access to Security Information), easiest (Electronic Access to Securities Information and Execution of Secured Transaction) and mobile application (myeasi, m-voting)

