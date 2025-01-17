Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
BSE Ltd
BSE
5,998.75
|128.94
|81,153.39
|281.72
|0.25
|747.09
|228.42
Central Depository Services (India) Ltd
CDSL
1,597.9
|72.91
|33,507.93
|171.15
|1.37
|247.81
|57.68
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd
MCX
6,034.9
|137.82
|31,107.48
|110.53
|0.13
|256.56
|347.29
Computer Age Management Services Ltd
CAMS
4,418.1
|54.91
|21,943.57
|115.22
|1.04
|341.9
|200.38
KFin Technologies Ltd
KFINTECH
1,206.9
|73.75
|21,505.76
|85.18
|0.46
|269.23
|70.48
