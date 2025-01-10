Central Depository Services (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
104.5
104.5
104.5
104.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,055.38
861.36
745.63
578.09
Net Worth
1,159.88
965.86
850.13
682.59
Minority Interest
Debt
0.27
0.1
0.11
0.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
28.35
16.81
14.51
8.88
Total Liabilities
1,188.5
982.77
864.75
691.75
Fixed Assets
328.11
283.55
106.56
93.72
Intangible Assets
Investments
904.78
739.6
716.53
576.15
Deferred Tax Asset Net
12.69
14.36
10.77
8.12
Networking Capital
-101.71
-102.35
-95.1
-100.39
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
30.72
23.43
27.75
24.1
Debtor Days
32.5
Other Current Assets
94.79
53.99
49.69
25.32
Sundry Creditors
-20.84
-13.36
-6.44
-20.99
Creditor Days
28.31
Other Current Liabilities
-206.38
-166.41
-166.1
-128.82
Cash
44.62
47.59
126
114.17
Total Assets
1,188.49
982.75
864.76
691.77
