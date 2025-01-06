iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,731.25
(-4.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Central Depository Services (India) Ltd

C D S L FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

206.36

97.17

0

91.83

Depreciation

-7.28

-8.68

0

-3.49

Tax paid

-46.3

-19.85

0

-23.98

Working capital

38.93

-15.13

2.65

-17.76

Other operating items

Operating

191.69

53.5

2.65

46.59

Capital expenditure

6.03

13.29

76.21

4.48

Free cash flow

197.72

66.79

78.86

51.07

Equity raised

883.14

785.54

792.11

642.98

Investing

51.72

92.87

-30.26

53.73

Financing

0.28

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

36.57

31.35

Net in cash

1,132.87

945.21

877.29

779.14

C D S L : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Central Depository Services (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.