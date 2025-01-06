Central Depository Services (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
206.36
97.17
0
91.83
Depreciation
-7.28
-8.68
0
-3.49
Tax paid
-46.3
-19.85
0
-23.98
Working capital
38.93
-15.13
2.65
-17.76
Other operating items
Operating
191.69
53.5
2.65
46.59
Capital expenditure
6.03
13.29
76.21
4.48
Free cash flow
197.72
66.79
78.86
51.07
Equity raised
883.14
785.54
792.11
642.98
Investing
51.72
92.87
-30.26
53.73
Financing
0.28
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
36.57
31.35
Net in cash
1,132.87
945.21
877.29
779.14
